Fareham College has successfully secured over £700,000 in funding from the Department for Education to expand current facilities and teaching environments ahead of introducing more T Level programmes in 2023.

This funding comes from a total government capital investment of £74 million which will support 86 T Level projects across the country, ensuring T Level students can learn and study in modern facilities suitable for delivering world-class qualifications.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A catering student at work.

At Fareham College, the funding secured will enable the expansion and development of Hospitality and Catering teaching spaces and the integration of industry-standard equipment supporting progression into skilled employment and apprenticeships for learners.

The investment will allow for a full refurbishment of the college fine-dining restaurant, Avenue 141, and the training kitchens used by students on Hospitality and Catering courses. The region has a strong visitor economy and a high demand for skilled staff in the hospitality sector, and the college aims to train the next generation of chefs, caterers and front-of-house teams.

Andrew Kaye, principal and chief executive of Fareham College, said: ‘Securing this additional funding will ensure Fareham College can develop and expand our current facilities to provide the best learning environment for our current and future students.

‘This project, among many other completed upgrades, adds to the existing outstanding facilities across the three campuses and the more than £40 million spent to ensure students at Fareham have the experience and environment to excel in their career.’

New T Level courses are scheduled to start in September 2022, covering a wide range of subjects from Digital Services and Business Services to Design and Development for Engineering and Manufacturing.

From 2023, school leavers can also study Craft and Design, Hair, Beauty and Barbering, Media, Broadcast and Production and Hospitality through a T Level, gaining the skills and experience needed to excel in industry or at university.