Hampshire school children flex their creative muscles in fight against climate change

People visiting public spaces across the country will have the opportunity to see interactive art installations created as part of the County Council’s Climate Unity project.

The project aims to spark conversation about climate change to raise awareness and encourage people to recycle.

Councillor Roz Chadd, the county council’s deputy leader and executive lead member for children’s services, said: ‘Our work in children’s services is always led with the child’s voice fully in mind.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An image of the Leader of Hampshire County Council, Councillor Rob Humby (left) and Deputy Leader and Executive Lead Member for Children's Services, Councillor Roz Chadd with one of the Climate Unity project artworks Picture credit: Hampshire County Council

‘As our youngest generation, today’s children and young people will be the ones to take up the baton on climate issues.’

To accompany the art that has been produced, children from St Swithun Wells Primary School have written poems, prayers and wishes for the future in different languages.

Community group, Transition Town Romsey, used wheels from different modes of transport to create three pieces to show the environmental impact of travel.

An image of Hampshire County Council's Executive Member for Climate Change and Sustainability, Councillor Jan Warwick with one of the Climate Unity project artworks. Picture credit: Mark Powell

The pieces of art are all made from recycled materials with a built in QR code to show the creator’s ideas behind the piece.

Councillor Jan Warwick, executive member for climate change and sustainability, said: ‘By using the medium of art, the project allows both installation contributors and visitors to discuss their concerns about the climate in a constructive and positive way.’