Fareham dancers secure gold medal at Dance World Cup

Annually, dancers come together from all over the world and compete in the Dance World Cup.

This year the competition was held in San Sebastian in Northern Spain, which was a welcome return to normal since the pandemic.

Kim Majczak, Dance School principal, said: ‘They have worked so hard to just qualify for Team England, let alone step up to beat the best and be World champions.

Back row - Megan Jones, Abi Gorman, Mia Turner, Olivia Cleaver Front row - Ada Newlyn, Flynn Hughes, Grace Cameron

‘This is a really fantastic achievement and I am so proud of all of my dancers.’

In total, 20,000 dancers came to get involved in the competition and seven of those that were chosen for the England Team are from Fareham’s Kim Ellen School of Dance.

The Dance World Cup has over 120,000 children across the world, all aged between 4 and 25, trying to qualify for their country's team.

Left to Right: Mia Turner, Megan Jones and Abi Gorman

The dance competition is held in a different country each year and amongst the places that take part are Mexico, Germany, USA, Afghanistan, Italy and more.

In the mini’s section, Flynn Hughes, Ada Newlyn and Grace Cameron performed an Austrian national trio, and dancing the Basque national solo was Olivia Cleaver.

The dancers performing in the mini category all put on a good show and performed their hearts out, with the trio coming fifth.

The junior category saw Megan Jones, Abi Gorman and Mia Turner take to the stage, performing a Ukrainian national trio.

Despite the strong competition, the girls came first and secured themselves a gold medal.