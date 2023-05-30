Fernhurst Junior School in Francis Avenue was visited by Ofsted inspectors in March and staff were delighted with their report, published last week, which gave it the positive rating and praised it for being ‘nurturing and friendly’.

The report said: ‘The atmosphere is calm and purposeful and there is a well-established culture of learning. The school’s motto, ‘Together towards success’, can be seen in many areas of school life.

‘Pupils are immensely proud of their school and describe it as ‘fun’, ‘caring’ and ‘fantastic’.’

Toby 10, Baily 10, Jessica 10 and Neve 11 with head teacher, Roberta Kirby at Fernhurst Junior School, Southsea Picture: Habibur Rahman

Inspectors praised the school’s approach to reading, its support for pupils with special educational needs and the behaviour of pupils as well as the support given to staff by its senior team, but also made note that to ‘do better’ curriculum leaders needed to identify the key content for teachers to ensure pupils were able to learn effectively.

‘However, leaders have a clear strategy to develop the curriculum in an organised and manageable way’ the report said.

Headteacher, Roberta Kirby said Fernhurst staff and pupils were delighted at Ofsted’s findings and that the report stated 'staff are proud to work here’.

She said: ‘We are particularly pleased that pupils feel happy and safe and parents acknowledge us as a 'caring and nurturing' school.

‘’The school will continue to work at providing the very best education for its pupils within the Southsea cluster.

She added: ‘Staff and Governors are extremely pleased with the report which reflects all the hard work undertaken by the whole school community.’