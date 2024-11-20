To celebrate the youngsters starting reception, The News has put together a gallery of more than 100 pictures of classes at schools across Portsmouth and its surrounding areas. Sponsored by Thrive with Horizon, the gallery contains over 2,500 faces with 68 schools taking part.
Here are 127 pictures of reception starters:
1. Ranvilles Infant School, Fareham
First Class Supplement 2024
Butterflies Reception Class at Ranvilles Infant School in Oldbury Way, Fareham.
Picture: Sarah Standing (071124-4868) Photo: Sarah Standing
2. St Thomas More's Catholic Primary School, Havant
Reception Class Schools 2024.
Pictured is St Thomas More's Catholic Primary School - Angelfish Class.
Picture: Sam Stephenson. Photo: Sam Stephenson
3. Penbridge School, Portsmouth
Reception Class Schools 2024.
Pictured is Penbridge School - Clownfish Class.
Picture: Sam Stephenson. Photo: Sam Stephenson
4. Sharps Copse Primary and Nursery School, Havant
Reception Class Schools 2024.
Pictured is Sharps Copse Primary and Nursery School - Angel Sharks Class.
Picture: Sam Stephenson. Photo: Sam Stephenson
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.