First Class 2024: 127 lovely pictures of reception starters in Portsmouth, Havant, Gosport, Fareham, Emsworth

By Sophie Lewis
Published 20th Nov 2024, 16:38 GMT
Updated 20th Nov 2024, 17:26 GMT
Every year, thousands of youngsters start their education journey by joining a reception class.

To celebrate the youngsters starting reception, The News has put together a gallery of more than 100 pictures of classes at schools across Portsmouth and its surrounding areas. Sponsored by Thrive with Horizon, the gallery contains over 2,500 faces with 68 schools taking part.

Here are 127 pictures of reception starters:

First Class Supplement 2024 Butterflies Reception Class at Ranvilles Infant School in Oldbury Way, Fareham. Picture: Sarah Standing (071124-4868)

1. Ranvilles Infant School, Fareham

First Class Supplement 2024 Butterflies Reception Class at Ranvilles Infant School in Oldbury Way, Fareham. Picture: Sarah Standing (071124-4868) Photo: Sarah Standing

Reception Class Schools 2024. Pictured is St Thomas More's Catholic Primary School - Angelfish Class. Picture: Sam Stephenson.

2. St Thomas More's Catholic Primary School, Havant

Reception Class Schools 2024. Pictured is St Thomas More's Catholic Primary School - Angelfish Class. Picture: Sam Stephenson. Photo: Sam Stephenson

Reception Class Schools 2024. Pictured is Penbridge School - Clownfish Class. Picture: Sam Stephenson.

3. Penbridge School, Portsmouth

Reception Class Schools 2024. Pictured is Penbridge School - Clownfish Class. Picture: Sam Stephenson. Photo: Sam Stephenson

Reception Class Schools 2024. Pictured is Sharps Copse Primary and Nursery School - Angel Sharks Class. Picture: Sam Stephenson.

4. Sharps Copse Primary and Nursery School, Havant

Reception Class Schools 2024. Pictured is Sharps Copse Primary and Nursery School - Angel Sharks Class. Picture: Sam Stephenson. Photo: Sam Stephenson

