Five Days of Celebration as HSDC Marks Colleges Week 2025

From Monday 3 to Friday 6 March, HSDC joined colleges up and down the country to celebrate Colleges Week 2025! This is an annual campaign to highlight the impact that colleges have in their student’s lives, as well as the wider community.

This year, Colleges Week focused on celebrating the crucial role that colleges play in building brighter futures for their students and staff. These celebrations were split into five separate missions for each day of the week, with HSDC being able to shine a light on each of these respectively.

Monday’s mission was to highlight how colleges can help to kickstart the economy. HSDC used this as an opportunity to emphasise how the College is committed to investing in its facilities to ensure students get the best education possible for them to enter the workforce after leaving. This includes a £3.5 million investment for a new building at Havant Campus that is due to open in Spring 2025, and £500,000 to build a brand-new Space and Satellite Hub at Alton College.

Tuesday was focused on the ability of colleges to help turn the UK into a green energy superpower. HSDC is committed to this in a variety of ways, including the introduction of electric vehicles for automotive courses at South Downs and Alton. This allows the students on these courses to gain a broad understanding of EVs in preparation for the ban on the sale of fossil fuel powered cars in 2030.

South Downs Campus' electric vehicle, used on the automotive course.

Wednesday saw HSDC combine its Colleges Week celebrations with National Careers Week, highlighting the success of many alumni from across all three campuses in Alton, Havant and South Downs. The stories of these former students are a real inspiration to those currently studying at HSDC, with the College opening doors to jobs in the entertainment industry, accountancy, aerospace engineering and so many more.

Thursday’s mission was centered around breaking down barriers to opportunity. HSDC is fully committed to the realisation of this goal, with Diversity, Equity and Inclusion being enshrined in all College activities. This includes the celebrations of diversity during Inclusion Week and International Day, as well as the promotion of women in STEM and the provision of support for students with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

The final day of Colleges Week saw HSDC showcase its dedication to building an NHS fit for the future. As the NHS is the biggest employer in the country, HSDC has invested considerable resources ensuring that its students on health and social care courses have access to top-class facilities. These facilities seek to replicate the wards and operating theatres of NHS hospitals, allowing students the opportunity to fully immerse themselves in the life of an NHS worker.

Colleges Week was a great success for HSDC, with the College being able to showcase just a small number of the things that make it a college worth studying at. With its three unique campuses, an incredible range of courses and inspiring lecturers, it’s clear that studying at HSDC goes far beyond the classroom and truly helps to build a brighter future for all.