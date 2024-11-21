Free training course for Isle of Wight carers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

People on the Isle of Wight are being offered the opportunity to receive free care skills training at the Isle of Wight College, delivered in partnership with Solent Partners.

Nurse Camelia Moise Gogoasa is a course tutor on the course, and through it has directly employed new staff members. She said: “Not only is this a course for unemployed people and for those already-employed people looking to step into a new care-based career, it is also for those working in case who want to get certified, and for those who have been out of the care sector for a while and want a refresher course. And the real magic is that anyone who takes part is guaranteed a job interview with an Island-based employer."

“It’s a truly rewarding profession – you have to have understanding, patience, and empathy to work in this field, but at the end of the day, you know you've done your best and brought a smile to the faces of those you've cared for”.

Camelia praised the Bootcamp’s impact. She said: “This course equips participants with real-world skills that open doors to exciting careers. Working in care is not just a job, it’s a calling. With mentorship from experienced professionals, trainees gain practical experience and a deeper understanding of what it means to care for others”.

Fulfilling healthcare careers offered via free training

The Health & Social Care Skills Bootcamp emphasises the career opportunities available in the care sector to those taking part and supports their personal development including applying for jobs and interview practise. Those completing it are rewarded with a Skills for Care Certificate, enhancing their knowledge in health and social care.

Chair of the Solent Growth Partnership’s Business Board, and CEO of Island-based business HTP Apprenticeship College, Rachael Randall, said: “This free flexible course offers dynamic sessions designed to address the growing demand for skilled care workers and create long-term career paths for residents on the Isle of Wight. It’s ideal for anybody who is unemployed or new to the care industry and those looking to enhance their current skills”.

“Participants will gain practical, hands-on experience and develop a deeper understanding of the care sector, boosting their confidence and opening new career opportunities. It’s a fantastic way to build on your transferrable skills”.

“The UK is facing a critical shortage of care workers, with over 500,000 new roles needed by 2030. The Isle of Wight course is a fantastic opportunity to develop care skills and secure a career in a sector that offers both job security and fulfilment”.

Participants can sign up for upcoming courses now and receive practical, hands-on learning, with support for CV writing, interviews, and connections with local employers upon completion.

For more information or to apply for the Care Skills Bootcamp, visit https://iwcollege.ac.uk/blog/health-social-care-bootcamp