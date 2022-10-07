Future civil engineers get training boost thanks to donation of 10,000 bricks

A delivery of more than 10,000 bricks was today received by Fareham College’s Civil Engineering Training Centre.

The donation of bricks - enough to construct a three-bedroom home - was provided by housebuilder Persimmon Homes in Lee-on-the-Solent.

By working with Fareham College’s dedicated apprenticeship and traineeship team, Business Plus, Persimmon is looking to increase apprentices in the workforce alongside supporting T Level students through industry placements.

From left: Ian Beal, Christian Allen-Kotze, Dave Richardson, and Seàn Woodward.

Andrew Kaye, principal and chief executive of Fareham College, said: ‘We are very grateful for this donation from Persimmon and their commitment to ensuring students have the highest quality materials for practical lessons and assessments.

‘We look forward to working closely alongside them to advance their provision for apprentices and T Level students through industry placements’.

Persimmon Homes’ South Coast managing director Ian Beal, Caroline Dinenage MP, and councillor Seàn Woodward, were welcomed by Christian Allen-Kotze, deputy principal of curriculum, quality, and innovation, and Dave Richardson, faculty director for construction, CETC and CEMAST.

Advertisement Hide Ad

From left: Caroline Dinenage, Seàn Woodward, and Ian Beal.

Mr Beal said: ‘Fareham College is an outstanding teaching college with brilliant facilities for students looking to embark on a career in construction.

‘We’re thrilled to be working with the college to offer placements and apprenticeships, and we hope this donation of bricks will further enhance the high quality training that Fareham College already delivers for students’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Woodward said: ‘I was delighted to be present to receive the kind donation of bricks from Persimmon, which will help this outstanding local college continue in its work to provide apprentices of the highest calibre to local companies to undertake roles in civil engineering and construction.

‘Fareham Borough Council is proud to be able to support Fareham College’s CEMAST and CETC at Solent Airport at Daedalus, and I applaud the massive contribution they both make to further our work in transforming Daedalus into a centre of excellence for advanced engineering specialising in aviation, marine and aerospace.