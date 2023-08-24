GCSE results 2023: Portsmouth Grammar School celebrates success of hard work
Annabel Bolton, 16, from Southsea, Hampshire, said she planned to go on to study A-levels in English, French and politics with the aim of going into law, having achieved 7s and 8s in her GCSEs at the private school.
She said: "I am happy, it's been hard but the teachers have been helpful and made it a lot easier. I will be going out to celebrate with friends."
Her mother, Helen, a teacher, said: "I am conscious of the grade boundaries have gone up significantly therefore the fact she has done so well is for me very pleasing knowing how difficult it has been."
Emily Farrar, 16, from Portsmouth, said that she had been concerned by the grade boundary changes but said: "It made me really worried but I didn't think it affected me. I have done better than I thought, I passed everything and even got some 9s and 8s, I am very happy. It's party time now."
She said that her grades meant that she could now take up her place to study a diploma in sailing.
Lorcan Bonser-Wilton, 16, from Southbourne, Emsworth, was celebrating after achieving nine grade 9s and a grade 8. He said: "I came into PGS at quite a late stage from a state school which was not academically so good and the teachers have really given me the opportunity to fly and get these brilliant grades. I did a lot of revision and put a lot of hard work and pleased it's paid off."
He said that he would now go on to study history, French, English literature and classical civilisation.
He said: "In the long term I would like to work in the civil service, the foreign office, perhaps the diplomatic service."
His mother, Helen Bonser-Wilton, who is the chief executive of Leeds Castle in Kent, said: "I am just over the moon, he's worked so hard, the school has been brilliant, he deserves every bit of the success. I am just delighted for him, so proud."