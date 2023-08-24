Thousands of youngsters across the country have collected their GCSE results and The Portsmouth Academy is celebrating good news.

In art, biology, chemistry, dance, drama, hospitality and catering, media studies and music 100 percent of students achieved grade 4 or above.

In GCSE PE, dance, drama and music students all achieved high results and the school is particularly proud of the GCSE Statistics results where 31 percent achieved a Grade 7 or better.

Thomas Lee achieved 8 Grade 9’s in maths, biology, chemistry, Chinese, geography, physics and design technology. He also received a grade 8 in statistics and 2 grade 7’s in English literature and English language in addition to passing his Level 3 algebra exam.

Lois Van Den Broek also achieved brilliant grades with 6 grade 9’s in English literature, English language, maths, biology, chemistry and physics and 4 grade 8’s in further maths, history, Spanish and statistics in addition to a passing her Level 3 algebra exam.

Natalie Sheppard, Principal at The Portsmouth Academy, said: “I am delighted for our students receiving their GCSE results today. They have worked incredibly hard over the last two years and it is fantastic to see their dedication rewarded and doors opening for them. We have seen a variety of results awarded today, but everyone is walking away with a clear idea of what the next exciting chapter of their education will entail.

"At The Portsmouth Academy, we teach our students to strive to be their best and aspire to do what they want, and we have seen exactly that across our year group. We wish them every success, and I would like to say a huge thank you to our parents, carers, staff and local community for your support and encouragement.”

Families arrived at the school for the occasion and there were a lot of happy parents and guardians who were over the moon at their child’s results.

The exam conditions are reverting back to the pre-pandemic conditions and this cohort of students have had to endure the difficulties of working from home as well as in school.

