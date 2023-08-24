Pupils at Portsmouth High School GDST were celebrating after receiving their GCSE results.

The Southsea school saw half of all grades above A or equivalent in what was described as an “extraordinary year group”.

Headmistress Jane Prescott said: “I have been so impressed with this year’s cohort. They have gone through a very difficult few years but they have achieved good results and are enjoying everything today brings.”

Julie Parkinson, head of Year 11, added: “What an extraordinary year group and I am delighted for them. Today is just a stepping stone to the next stage and we look forward to welcoming them back into sixth form next month.”

Anusha Davies, 15, gained seven 9s and three A*s. She said: “I was really surprised with my A* in computer science but so happy. I am planning on studying biology, chemistry and mathematics for A-level with a view to reading medicine hopefully. I am off now to Nando’s to celebrate.”

Olivia Boyd, 16, battled streptococcus pneumoniae for three months and missed all the mock examinations and much of the revision period. Yet Olivia still achieved one A*, two As, two 7s, 6 and 5.

She said: “I obtained all the grades I need for progressing to A-levels for English literature, history and politics. I am really pleased with my grades as I was hospitalised three times over the last few months with strep pneumonia. I missed all the mocks and mostly all my revision time so I am so happy with the results today.”

Priyanka Nadkarni, 16, gained three A*s, four 9s, two 8s and a 7. She said: “I’m staying to study biology, chemistry and maths with a possible view to studying medicine in the future.”

Anna Irvine-Capel, 16, gained three As, four 8s, two 7s and a 6. She said: “I am very happy. I am going to be studying history, French and religious studies for A-level at Portsmouth High School. I am not sure what I want to do in the future but there is plenty of support here to figure it out as we progress through sixth form.”

“We look forward to welcoming the pupils back for an exciting two years in the sixth form,” added Mrs Prescott.

1 . Portsmouth High School GDST Anna Irvine-Capel Photo: Portsmouth High School GDST Photo Sales

2 . Portsmouth High School GDST Priyanka Nadkarni Photo: Portsmouth High School GDST Photo Sales

3 . Portsmouth High School GDST Olivia Boyd Photo: Portsmouth High School GDST Photo Sales

4 . Portsmouth High School GDST Anusha Davies Photo: Portsmouth High School GDST Photo Sales