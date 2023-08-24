If you do not get the grades that you want when you open the results envelope this morning, there are things that you can do to continue your education at college.

Here are 4 things you can do if you have not passed your exams:

Appeal your grades

Youngsters will be picking up their GCSE results this morning.

This is generally done if you are extremely close to a pass mark but have just missed it and in some cases the exam board may change their minds and grant a pass – but this is not always the case.

Speak to your college or sixth form

If you have not got the grades that were needed to secure your place studying the topics you want, it may be possible to speak to someone who can suggest a different path. In many cases, re-sit exams will be offered to the students and these are usually held in November.

Sit your exams again

If you are unhappy with your grades, there are exams taking place this November and next summer which can be sat by students wanting to improve their results.

Students can sit these exams privately if studying in a classroom is not where they learn best – this method of sitting the exams means that you can study for the exams online.

Change your college or sixth form plans