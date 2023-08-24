Pupils at Horndean Technology College were celebrating their exam results.

Tilly Adams-Saunders, 16, secured a place at Addict Dance Academy in Leicester and is set to head to the city for her induction tomorrow as part of a whirlwind 24 hours.

Tilly’s stand out grades included a distinction in dance and an A* in B-Tech sports.

Her mum Lisa Saunders, 40, of Cowplain, said: “We are very excited - she smashed it. Now we have to go on a road trip to Leicester for her induction.

“Tilly lives and dreams dancing and first joined a dance club when she was about to turn three so she’s been dancing a long time. She deserves her grades after being so disciplined and working so hard…and going to every after school class.

“Some people say age 16 is young for her to be going away but all the girl wants to do is dance and these next two years are massive in a dance career. I will miss her a crazy amount. It is exciting and daunting.”

Tilly added: “I’m very happy. I did better than I expected.”

Meanwhile Eleanor Iredale, 16, of Horndean, cleared up with strong results and will now head to Peter Symonds for her A-levels with aspirations to train to be a vet. Eleanor gained six 9s and six 8s.

Her mum Julie Iredale, 52, said: “We’re very pleased with the results. It’s very impressive, we’re still in shock.

"She worked so hard and hoped to get good results but convinced herself she had done worse and was reluctant to open her envelope with the grades in. She was very pleased when she did.”

