Thursday, August 22 saw pupils across the city find out how they had fared in their GCSE exams including those at Admiral Lord Nelson School in Dundas Lane, Portsmouth . It was a morning of celebration as the school improved upon last years results and moved inline with the national average for grades in English and Maths.

"65 per cent of students have got their grades in both English and Maths and that is an improvement for us on last year and is in line with the national averages. There has been lots of success for many individuals, lots of grade 9s, and so many students relieved and happy with what they have got.”