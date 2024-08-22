GCSE Results 2024: Live updates as students in Portsmouth and Hampshire collect results
Today is a big day for students across England, Wales and Northern Ireland as they head down to their secondary schools to collect their GCSE results. Students can collect their results from 8am where they will be handed an envelope containing the outcome of the exams they sat earlier this year.
Exams in England are graded 9-1, with 9 being the highest and 1 being the lowest. A 9 is the equivalent to an A* and it is awarded to students that have performed exceptionally well. A paper can also receive a U which means the paper is ungraded.
Usually, students will need to obtain a minimum of five GCSE’s graded 4 or above in order to complete further education at college. The requirements may differ at colleges and sixth forms.
If you do not get the results you were hoping for, you can contact your college of choice and explore your options.
For live updates about GCSE results in Hampshire and Portsmouth, follow our blog.
Key Events
GCSE's Results 🤞🏻📚
Anticipation will be building as young people head to their secondary school to collect their GCSE results this morning.
Marks expected to be in line with last year
School standards minister Catherine McKinnell has hailed GCS Eresults day a ‘day of celebration’ as she revealed the 2024 marks are expected to be in line with 2023.
Ms McKinnell told GB News: “We’re expecting the results this year to be in line with last year.
“And I think we do need to remember that this is a cohort of young people that have overcome incredible challenges in their time in secondary education.”
