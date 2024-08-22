Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

After years of hard work, secondary school students will collect their GCSE results today.

Today is a big day for students across England, Wales and Northern Ireland as they head down to their secondary schools to collect their GCSE results. Students can collect their results from 8am where they will be handed an envelope containing the outcome of the exams they sat earlier this year.

Exams in England are graded 9-1, with 9 being the highest and 1 being the lowest. A 9 is the equivalent to an A* and it is awarded to students that have performed exceptionally well. A paper can also receive a U which means the paper is ungraded.

Usually, students will need to obtain a minimum of five GCSE’s graded 4 or above in order to complete further education at college. The requirements may differ at colleges and sixth forms.

If you do not get the results you were hoping for, you can contact your college of choice and explore your options.