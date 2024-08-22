Pupils at Mayfield School in Portsmouth were no exception as they found out what marks they received in their exams following years of hard work. There were plenty of smiling faces after they had discovered their results on Thursday, August 22 as they began looking ahead to the future.
One person in attendance to congratulate the students was Councillor Suzy Horton, Portsmouth City Council's Cabinet Member for Children, Families and Education. She said: "It was a joy to be at both Mayfield and Miltoncross Academy this morning to share their GCSE results days.
"This group were in year 7 when the pandemic hit and have had to deal with so much disruption in their lives. I thank them for playing their part in the pandemic response and appreciate how hard both pupils and teachers have worked these past few years to overcome the impact.
"Congratulations to all Portsmouth students on their exam results. You should all be incredibly proud and remember to always surround yourself by people who care about you and your future, whatever your results."
