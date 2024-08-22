Pupils at Mayfield School in Portsmouth were no exception as they found out what marks they received in their exams following years of hard work. There were plenty of smiling faces after they had discovered their results on Thursday, August 22 as they began looking ahead to the future.

One person in attendance to congratulate the students was Councillor Suzy Horton, Portsmouth City Council's Cabinet Member for Children, Families and Education. She said: "It was a joy to be at both Mayfield and Miltoncross Academy this morning to share their GCSE results days.

"Congratulations to all Portsmouth students on their exam results. You should all be incredibly proud and remember to always surround yourself by people who care about you and your future, whatever your results."

Here are six pictures of Mayfield School students collecting their results:

A group of Mayfield Students celebrate with Cllr Suzy Horton, Portsmouth City Council's Cabinet Member for Children, Families and Education.

Students celebrate their results at Mayfield School, Portsmouth

Blake and Lacey collect their results at Mayfield School, Portsmouth

Head teacher Ashley Howard with Roxy as she celebrates her GCSE results at Mayfield School, Portsmouth