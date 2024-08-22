GCSE results 2024: Miltoncross Academy pupils pick up their results in a day of celebration

By Joe Williams
Published 22nd Aug 2024, 13:00 BST
Updated 22nd Aug 2024, 13:06 BST
After months of waiting, students were finally able to discover their GCSE results across Portsmouth.

Students arrived at Miltoncross Academy in Portsmouth on Thursday, August 22, as they looked to find out the fruits of their labour. While many turned up with apprehensive looks, the school was filled with happy faces when they received their grades.

It was a morning of celebration, no matter the results, as students, families and friends were able to toast the culmination of years of hard work.

Here are 12 pictures of the Miltoncross Academy students collecting their results:

Students jump for joy at their GCSE results at Miltoncross Academy, PortsmouthPicture: Habibur Rahman

1. GCSE Results 2024: Miltoncross Academy

Students jump for joy at their GCSE results at Miltoncross Academy, PortsmouthPicture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman

Layla Taylor with her GCSE results at Miltoncross Academy, PortsmouthPicture: Habibur Rahman

2. GCSE Results 2024: Miltoncross Academy

Layla Taylor with her GCSE results at Miltoncross Academy, PortsmouthPicture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman

It has been an anxious wat for students to collect their results at Miltoncross Academy, Portsmouth but there were plenty of happy faces around.Picture: Habibur Rahman

3. GCSE Results 2024: Miltoncross Academy

It has been an anxious wat for students to collect their results at Miltoncross Academy, Portsmouth but there were plenty of happy faces around.Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman

Students with their results at Miltoncross Academy, PortsmouthPicture: Habibur Rahman

4. GCSE Results 2024: Miltoncross Academy

Students with their results at Miltoncross Academy, PortsmouthPicture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman

