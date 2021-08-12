Many students will be picking up their GCSE results today.

GCSE results day is one of the most nerve-racking days of any student's life. Many students will be hoping to use their grades to look forward to the future; whether that be to get into a college, sixth form, or a career.

But if your results are not what you hoped for, there may be something you can do to rectify the situation.

If you're considering what to do next, here's what you can do to appeal your grades:

Can you appeal your GCSE results?

Students can appeal to their school if they believe the grade they have received is incorrect or unfair.

It's best to contact your school to request a grade review, you can also ask them to show what process they used to award your grade and the evidence they sent to the exam board.

Appeal to the exam board

If your school has not changed your grade after their appeal, the best course of action is to contact the exam board. They may be able to review and amend your grade.

There is no cost when it comes to appealing to the exam board if you attended a state school or college. If you attended a private school, there will be a fee that either the school or yourself will have to pay. It's worth noting that grades can either go up or down in the appeal process.

The deadline to appeal via the exam board is Friday, September 17.

Appealing to Ofqual

If you have already appealed via the exam board and had no luck, you can then appeal to exam regulator, Ofqual. This can only be done after the appeal has gone through the exam board and must be done within 21 days of the exam board appeal result.

You must prove your exams were teacher-assessed and decided by the school, college or exam centre.

There's more information on the exam procedures review service on the government website

Can students resit an exam if they do not like their results?

Students will also have the opportunity to resit any exams in the autumn if the y are unhappy with their grades. If you are to receive a higher mark in the second exam, this will be the final result.

Schools will have their own deadlines for resits but the Ofqual deadline for entry to autumn 2021 GCSE resit exams is 4 October 2021.

What is the GCSE grading system?

Grading for GCSE’s changed in 2018 from alphabetical to numerical. A 9 is the highest grade you can get (high A*) and a U is the lowest you can get (ungraded). A minimum of a grade 4 is considered a pass.

The new system is as follows:

9 = High A* grade

8 = Lower A* or high A

7 = Lower A grade

6 = High B grade

5 = Lower B or high C

4 = Lower C grade

3 = D or high E

2 = Lower E or high F

1 = Lower F or G

U = U remains the same

