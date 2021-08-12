GCSE results day 2021: Live updates as students collect grades across Portsmouth, Gosport, Fareham, Havant and Waterlooville
After months of waiting, students will be finally collecting their GCSE results across the Portsmouth area today.
Exams have once again been cancelled due to Covid pandemic – and so the grades are based on teacher assessment this year.
GCSE results day is taking place a week earlier than usual in 2021 and A-levels were moved forward to Tuesday instead of taking place today.
Students across the Portsmouth area will be picking up their grades in person this morning.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said pupils collecting their GCSE and BTEC results on Thursday should be proud after they faced learning in ‘exceptional circumstances’.
He tweeted: ‘Good luck to students receiving their GCSE and BTEC results today. Young people across our country are hugely talented and should be proud of all they’ve achieved in such exceptional circumstances. Thank you to their teachers and support staff who have worked so hard this year.’
Schools minister Nick Gibb said pupils receiving their GCSEs had been through an ‘exceptional year’ because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Speaking to Sky News, Mr Gibb said: ‘This is an exceptional year, designed to make sure that despite the pandemic, despite the fact we had to cancel exams, because it wouldn’t have been fair for children, young people, to sit exams when they’ve had such different experiences of Covid – the different levels of self-isolation and so on – so a teacher-assessed system was the best alternative to make sure they can go on to the next phase of their education or careers.’
We will have reporters out at schools across the area this morning, to get all the latest updates and reactions.
You can follow along in our live blog below.
Collecting grades at Oaklands School
Grace Fincham collects her grades with her mum Michelle Fincham
Pupils on free school meals fall further behind
Poorer pupils in England eligible for free school meals (FSM) have dropped further behind their more privileged peers at GCSE, according to analysis of this year’s results.
Ofqual said that there has been a slight widening of the “long-standing results gap” between students in receipt of FSM and those who are not, by around one tenth of a grade compared with 2019.
The exams regulator suggested the widening gap could be a reflection of the “uneven impact” of the coronavirus crisis.
Meanwhile, private schools have seen the biggest absolute increase in the highest grades compared with other types of schools and colleges – up 4 percentage points on last year.
‘It has been difficult over lockdown to catch up with learning ‘
Emily Luckos, 16, of Hayling Island, secured seven grade 9s and two 8s.
She said: ‘I’m happy with the result though I did expect higher.
‘It has been difficult over lockdown to catch up with learning but the teacher support has really helped.’
‘I’m shocked and happy'
Jemina Chappell, 16, of Horndean, was happy after receiving five 7 grades and three 8 grades. ‘I’m shocked and happy,’ she said.’I got the grades I needed to go to college so that’s the most important thing.’
Ellie-Lee Cocks, 16, of Waterlooville, was satisfied with her four grades of 4, three 2s and a 5, which means she can now study education and childcare at South Downs College. ‘I’ve got to retake maths but overall I’m happy and now get to do what I want next,’ she said.
Oaklands School headteacher ‘really delighted’ for his students
Can you appeal your GCSE results?
Hopefully, fingers crossed, it has been a positive results day!
But if you are wondering whether your children can appeal the grades they have received, we have put together a handy guide.
‘This has been the toughest two years of my life so far'
Mieszko Polak, 16, of Cosham said he was overwhelmed by his results, which included top-mark 9s in maths, physics, computer science, chemistry and further maths, and an 8 in English.
The UTC Portsmouth pupil said: ‘This has been the toughest two years of my life so far. It’s been so difficult to keep motivated through all the lockdowns. I was struggled to do everything I needed to do for my GCSEs.
‘We never knew what to expect - we didn’t think we would have exams from January onwards. Then that all changed.
‘Over the course of 18 months we had to really speed through some topics because we didn’t have the time we needed.
‘So coming in and seeing my results today was a massive relief because there was always the worry that I’d flunked something of that the government would have introduced another algorithm that changed how we were graded.’
UTC Portsmouth student talks her GCSE journey
Oaklands pupils are happy with their results
Picture: Habibur Rahman
‘It’s a massive relief'
UTC Portsmouth pupil Bethany Tyas, 15, of Havant, pictured being hugged by her mum, Samantha Tyas, as she collected her GCSE results.
Bethany, who bagged a 9 in computer science, as well as four 8s, four 7s and a level two Distinction in engineering, said: ‘It’s a massive relief - I’ve done way better than expected. It means so much, especially after going through Covid.’