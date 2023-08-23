According to the NatWest student living index, Portsmouth had the fourth highest score among university towns and cities across the UK. In total, 3,052 students were surveyed – taking into account how much students spend on going out and the income they earn from part-time work.

Students in Portsmouth, Bristol and Coventry spend the most hours each month working alongside their studies – averaging over 24 hours a month.

Portsmouth has been named as one of the most affordable places for students in the UK. Picture: University of Portsmouth.

Chris Chang, deputy vice-chancellor for global engagement and student life, said: “When it comes to choosing a course, we know it's about finding the right mix of academic support, great facilities and picking a place to live and study that suits a student lifestyle, so it’s really encouraging to hear that the city is one of the most affordable in the UK.

“Portsmouth has a lot to offer, including beaches, great places to eat, independent shops and music venues, and green space, which can all be enjoyed within a student’s budget. The city is one of the UK’s most picturesque, welcoming and interesting places and we’re proud to call it our home.”

The majority of Portsmouth students – 94 per cent – felt the university supported them with the cost of living crisis, including providing laptop loans. Hardship funds and bursaries, as well as a wide range of accommodation at different budgets, was also on offer.