Portsmouth ranked among most affordable places for university students, according to cost of living index
According to the NatWest student living index, Portsmouth had the fourth highest score among university towns and cities across the UK. In total, 3,052 students were surveyed – taking into account how much students spend on going out and the income they earn from part-time work.
Students in Portsmouth, Bristol and Coventry spend the most hours each month working alongside their studies – averaging over 24 hours a month.
Chris Chang, deputy vice-chancellor for global engagement and student life, said: “When it comes to choosing a course, we know it's about finding the right mix of academic support, great facilities and picking a place to live and study that suits a student lifestyle, so it’s really encouraging to hear that the city is one of the most affordable in the UK.
“Portsmouth has a lot to offer, including beaches, great places to eat, independent shops and music venues, and green space, which can all be enjoyed within a student’s budget. The city is one of the UK’s most picturesque, welcoming and interesting places and we’re proud to call it our home.”
The majority of Portsmouth students – 94 per cent – felt the university supported them with the cost of living crisis, including providing laptop loans. Hardship funds and bursaries, as well as a wide range of accommodation at different budgets, was also on offer.
The index found nearly half of students – 46 per cent – found themselves running out of money by the end of their term, up from 35 per cent in 2022.