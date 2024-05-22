“Good sex education is everything”: Woman launches new book about sex education in schools
Jo Morgan, who has worked in the teaching industry for 15 years, is being driven to ensure that teachers are hitting the mark when it comes to teaching teenagers about sex education. During her career she was named the Best Relationships and Sex Education teacher in the UK in 2020 and she has worked on gaining national acclaim for her groundbreaking work on RSE, LGBTQ+ inclusion and Wellbeing.
The award-winning professional speaker and trainer can now added author to her list of titles as she gets ready to launch her first book: Empowering Relationships and Sex Education. With an official book launch at Marmion House on June 27, Jo is excited to share her knowledge with people to benefit as many as possible.
The book is a ‘practical guide for secondary school teachers’ and highlights the importance of being LGBTQ+ inclusive as well as mentioning sexual consent, how to recognise healthy and unhealthy relationships and much more.
Jo said: “Sex education is part of the road map for life that young people need to help them make sense of the world.
“I’ve always been interested in how we teach our young people about sex and I hope that teachers will find the ideas and advice I am sharing will help them to bring this important topic to life.in the classroom,” explained Jo, who won an Inspirational Women of Portsmouth Award for her work in education.
“My book aims to empower teachers with the knowledge and skills to deliver positive, impactful sex education.
“When we get this right it is the greatest gift we can give to young people, offering them skills for life. It empowers them to love themselves and find love with other people. It helps them acquire a clearer sense of themselves and their character and helps to develop empathy with others. It fosters a sense of agency and reciprocal sexual citizenship. It combats fear and shame around sex, unhelpful messages from porn, peer pressure and so much more.
“Good sex education is everything.”
