Molly Salmon, 18, was balancing revising for her exams while staying and supporting her mum, Nicky Salmon, in hospital.

Nicky, who is also Molly’s criminology teacher at St Vincent College in Gosport, has been battling epilepsy for several years.

But just weeks before Molly’s exams, Nicky took a turn for the worst and began experiencing a series of epileptic fits and was rushed to hospital.

Left to right: Nicky and Molly Salmon

Despite the family upheaval, studious Molly managed to bag a B in criminology and a distinction in health and social care and law – securing a place at the University of Chichester to study criminology with forensic psychology.

Molly said: ‘I am so pleased with my results. When I walked into the exam, I had my mum on my mind and not the course, but I did it.’

Beaming mum Nicky – who hugged her daughter as she picked up her awards – was full of pride for Molly and said: ‘I am so proud of her, just for getting out of bed everyday and carrying on and also for waking up in a hospital bed and her being next to me, so as a mum I am ecstatic.’

Morgan Shingler

Molly was not the only teenager from St Vincent to triumph over adversity to achieve their exam results.

Morgan Shingler, 19, achieved a triple distinction in music, after his father died last year.

Morgan, who lives in Gosport, excelled in his course and played the main stage at Wickham festival this year with his band.

He said: ‘My dad died in October so I had to go through all of that. He would have been at all of the gigs taking photos.

‘I just pushed through but music did not feel as fun as it used to at that point.’

Morgan is taking a gap year and then hopes to attend Solent University and pursue his passion for music.