Students at St Vincent College have been celebrating impressive A-level results

Pupils across the area have been collecting their grades, with a forecast of grade averages being lower than last year.

This comes as it is the first year that students have externally sat their exams since the pandemic.

For St Vincent College, in Gosport, youngsters have had a welcome surprise with a 98 percent pass rate for both A-levels and BTec courses, with 75 per cent of all students achieving A* to C grades in three or more subjects.

Rachel Chen is one of the highest achievers of St Vincent College

Among the teens was Rachel Chen, 18, who is one of the top achievers at the college who is off to which is Queen Mary University, after two years of relentless hard work.

She said: ‘I don’t really know what to say but I’m just so happy. I’m excited that I am going to London.’

The 18-year-old has received an A in a graphic design, a distinction* in law and a distinction in business.

Elisha Pugh, Paityn Cooper, Tia Pugh

Alison Kent, Rachel’s business teacher, said: ‘I am really proud of Rachel. I know how hard she has worked. I know the times when she has looked at me like “what am I doing” but she has a really exciting future and she deserves it.’

Paityn said: ‘It was quite stressful working from home, especially doing performing arts so I am just relieved.’

Another successful student is Lily Thorpe who has also achieved an A in criminology, a distinction in human biology and a distinction* in human biology.

She is going to be attending the University of Portsmouth and will be on a psychology course.

Lily said: ‘I am excited to move on and start something new and get to do new things.’

College principal Andy Grant said: ‘We are delighted with the performance of all our students and they can be proud of what they have accomplished.