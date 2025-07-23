Gosport primary school students learn to swim thanks to pop-up pool donation

Pupils at Brockhurst Primary School in Gosport are swimming in success after learning to swim in a pop-up pool, made possible by a generous £1,000 donation from a Hampshire housebuilder.

The swimming facility was installed for three weeks at Brockhurst, allowing the school to deliver an intensive swimming programme for Years 3,4,5 and 6 classes as well as relaxed after-school sessions.

Last year only 37% of children could swim 25 metres by the time they left the school, but this year 66% can now swim confidently. Also, 80% were able to perform safe self-rescue and one child couldn't swim at all, but thanks to the sessions, can now swim 15 metres. Some children had never been swimming but can now swim 2 or 3 metres – so the facility was vital to allow children the chance to learn.

A £1,000 donation for the 10-meter long pop-up pool came from Hampshire housebuilder Barratt David Wilson Homes Southampton division as part of its commitment to supporting young people, education, and health and wellbeing initiatives in local communities.

Sharon Holmes, School Business Manager said: “The impact of the pop-up pool has been striking. Compared to last year when just over one third of Year 6 pupils could swim 25 metres by the time they left school, that number has increased to more than two thirds. Swimming is an essential life skills and the donation from Barratt has allowed an opportunity to many children who otherwise may not be able to get the chance to learn. We are already saving up for the pop-up pool to make a return next year!”

Tamsin Nichols, Marketing Co-ordinator at Barratt David Wilson Homes Southampton division said: “Seeing the impact the pop-up pool has made on both the school and its pupils is is incredibly rewarding and I’m delighted it’s been such a big success.”