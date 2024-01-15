Nurseries in Hampshire: Growing Places reveals Ofsted outcomes for three of its early years settings
A childcare provider is celebrating after receiving the Ofsted outcomes from three of its recent inspections.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Growing Places is a not-for-profit childcare provision which offers care and education to children up to the age of 11 - and it has recently welcomed some fantastic news. The organisation has sites at the Havant Academy, Merryfields, Mill Hill, Morelands, Oak Meadow and Little Acorns.
The charitable organisation is celebrating three glowing Ofsted reports for its settings at Havant Academy, Mill Hill and Morelands.
Growing Places at Havant Academy has received an outstanding Ofsted report following its inspection, which was published on December 12, 2023, and staff have been described as 'incredibly kind and caring'. The report also outlined that children are 'fuelled by curiosity' and they 'are highly motivated and determined to learn.'
The report has also described the setting at the academy as a 'pillar of the community' and the parents speak highly of the care that the children receive.
Jackie Warren, CEO of Growing Places, said: "The last two years have been the hardest two years in the 46 years I have worked in childcare - It is definitely something to celebrate."
Growing Places at Morelands has also received an outstanding Ofsted with the inspection finding that “children thrive in the care of passionate and dedicated staff.https://www.portsmouth.co.uk/news/people/schools-in-hampshire-here-are-47-ofsted-ratings-for-primary-schools-in-portsmouth-havant-gosport-waterlooville-and-emsworth-4473458" The setting has been described as a place where children are taught to be 'critical thinkers' by introducing 'interesting' activities for everyone to get involved in. The report said: "The manager and their highly motivated team provide an ambitious curriculum that builds successfully on what children already know."
Carlie Powell, head of nurseries at Growing Places, said: "I actually felt that each inspector saw the value in what we are doing and the service we offer.
"It was the recognition of the hard work that the team offers - we do feel really proud that we are celebrating this and it is the start of a better future for early years settings."
Children at Growing Places at Mill Hill 'arrive happy and excited' to start their day and the most recent Ofsted report, which was published on January 11, 2024, has found that the setting is a good site for children. The report said: "Leaders create an ambitious and enriching curriculum. They understand the importance of following children's interests, to build on what they know and can do.”
The report also said that 'children talk excitedly about how to keep themselves healthy' and they 'benefit from high quality learning experiences.'
Jackie added: "The expectations can be unrealistic - we have had an increase in hours, an increase of children, an increase of children with SEN and the cost of living crisis - all of which makes it really difficult for anyone so to get these results is amazing."