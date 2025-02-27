Hampshire engineer turned FE teacher on how she encourages the next generation of engineering talent

World Engineering Day is a global celebration of how engineers, technicians, and technologists make a difference. According to the Global Engineer Survey, 54% of industry professionals believe that there will be a shortage of engineers in the future. At the same time, the UK needs 124,000 new engineers and technicians each year to meet the sector demand. Industry professionals like Louise can help to secure the pipeline of sector talent by sharing their skills through FE.

Louise Shepherdson (45) from Eastleigh transitioned to FE teaching in 2018 after a successful career in electronics installation and maintenance. Her decision stemmed from a desire to offer others the same opportunities she had in her field. As an FE teacher, Louise brings her practical knowledge to the role, helping her students relate theory to real-world scenarios. Louise shares: “Teaching in FE has given me the opportunity to be a role model for the next generation of industry talent and help them achieve their dreams and aspirations. I aim to empower my students to overcome perceived barriers and stereotypes around careers in engineering, offering them support based on my own experiences in the field.

Having 30 years of industry experience, I can draw on my experiences in my teaching, which allows me to connect theory to real-world examples. For example, in my previous industry role, I developed my mechanical, electrical and software skills. Using real life scenarios helps me to better engage my students and prepare them for their future careers. I remember what it felt like just starting out in my engineering career, which helps me relate to my students and support them as they enter the industry.

To other industry professionals considering teaching in FE, I’d say go for it! You already have the knowledge and hands-on experience in your field, and there are opportunities to share this with the next generation, either full-time, part-time or an adhoc basis. About the Department for Education’s FE Teacher Recruitment campaign

The Department for Education’s Teach in Further Education campaign is calling on those with industry experience to teach in FE by sharing their skills and training the next generation of workers in their field.

FE teachers are needed across many subject areas but there is particular demand for workers from the following sectors: Health and Social Care, Construction, Engineering and Manufacturing and Digital and IT.

Practical experience gained from industry is highly sought after, and teaching and other academic qualifications are not always a pre-requisite for employment as FE teachers can start earning straight away and do funded training on-the-job.

There are full-time, part-time and flexible contracts available, allowing FE teachers to balance their hours alongside other professional or personal responsibilities.