Hampshire Nativities: 23 wonderfully festive pictures from nativities across Portsmouth, Havant and Waterlooville

By Sophie Lewis
Published 14th Dec 2023, 12:10 BST
Updated 7th Dec 2024, 18:54 BST
Has it really been a whole year?

One of the most traditional aspects of Christmas as a youngster is performing in a nativity play at school. As Christmas Day quickly looms, The News has decided to take a look back at some of last year’s fabulous nativities at schools across Hampshire.

Every year, thousands of schools across the country work hard to create fantastic costumes, organise songs and choreograph routines for students to perform – and Portsmouth schools are no different. From donkey costumes to Bethlehem scenes, schools in the area always put on some fantastic nativity shows for parents and loved ones.

This festive picture gallery features nativities from 14 schools in the area.

Here are 23 pictures from 2023’s nativities at Hampshire schools:

Here are 21 fantastic pictures of nativities at schools in Portsmouth and the surrounding areas.

1. School Nativities 2023

Here are 21 fantastic pictures of nativities at schools in Portsmouth and the surrounding areas. Photo: Submitted by schools

Photo Sales
SONY DSC:Students at Wallisdean Infant School have put on a nativity show. Picture: Submitted

2. SONY DSC:School Nativities 2023

SONY DSC:Students at Wallisdean Infant School have put on a nativity show. Picture: Submitted Photo: Wallisdean Infant School

Photo Sales
Students at Stamshaw Infant School have put on a nativity. Picture: Submitted

3. School Nativities 2023

Students at Stamshaw Infant School have put on a nativity. Picture: Submitted Photo: Stamshaw Infant School

Photo Sales
Woodpecker class at Stamshaw Infant School put on a festive nativity show. Picture: Submitted

4. School Nativities 2023

Woodpecker class at Stamshaw Infant School put on a festive nativity show. Picture: Submitted Photo: Stamshaw Infant School

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:PortsmouthHampshire
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice