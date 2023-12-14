One of the most traditional aspects of Christmas as a youngster is performing in a nativity play at school. As Christmas Day quickly looms, The News has decided to take a look back at some of last year’s fabulous nativities at schools across Hampshire.

Every year, thousands of schools across the country work hard to create fantastic costumes, organise songs and choreograph routines for students to perform – and Portsmouth schools are no different. From donkey costumes to Bethlehem scenes, schools in the area always put on some fantastic nativity shows for parents and loved ones.

This festive picture gallery features nativities from 14 schools in the area.

Here are 23 pictures from 2023’s nativities at Hampshire schools:

1 . School Nativities 2023 Here are 21 fantastic pictures of nativities at schools in Portsmouth and the surrounding areas. Photo: Submitted by schools Photo Sales

2 . SONY DSC:School Nativities 2023 SONY DSC:Students at Wallisdean Infant School have put on a nativity show. Picture: Submitted Photo: Wallisdean Infant School Photo Sales

3 . School Nativities 2023 Students at Stamshaw Infant School have put on a nativity. Picture: Submitted Photo: Stamshaw Infant School Photo Sales

4 . School Nativities 2023 Woodpecker class at Stamshaw Infant School put on a festive nativity show. Picture: Submitted Photo: Stamshaw Infant School Photo Sales