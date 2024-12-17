Hampshire primary school children experience coastal habitats on their doorstep

Groups of children from primary schools across Havant have been enjoying some special educational field trips to Chichester Harbour thanks to the Chichester Harbour Champions project. This new initiative supports STEM curriculum learning in the classroom with real world practical experience and gives children the opportunity to explore the harbour and spend time in nature. The project is sponsored by Lockheed Martin in partnership with Chichester Harbour Conservancy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Outdoor experiences that support classroom learning

The Chichester Harbour Conservancy Education Team created and delivered the programme to support understanding of Living Things & their Habitats, and Evolution & Inheritance; key elements of the science curriculum for young people. All groups enjoyed activities at Fishbourne stream and on the shoreline with plenty of opportunity for getting muddy and having fun whilst learning.

Teacher, Hannah Bradley commented, “This kind of experience engages all of the children. The learning is so accessible and is engaging for our pupils who struggle in school. Some of our children find the formal school setting extremely difficult and couldn’t cope with this topic in class. But today everyone has been able to take part and enjoy learning. The children have had a brilliant day but without the funding we couldn’t have come.”

Pond dipping in Fishbourne Meadows

Fully funded

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Key to the success of the programme has been the funding of both the cost of the field trips and the cost of travel to the Chichester Harbour Dell Quay Education Centre. For many schools the cost of travel makes field trips simply too expensive. Lockheed Martin are active supporters of STEM careers access and readiness for students. They have worked with Chichester Harbour Conservancy to enable the programme to take place.

"Protecting the natural environment requires an understanding of its diversity and the impact of everyday threats, and we believe that early education is key to preserving these spaces for future generations," said Emlyn Taylor, Group Managing Director of Lockheed Martin UK in Havant. "We are proud to be able offer funded opportunities for local children to walk alongside Chichester Harbour Conservancy conservationists, learning firsthand about the vital work of protecting native wildlife and plant species in this very special area."

Jane Latawski, Head of the Chichester Harbour Conservancy Education Centre said,

Shoreline search

“We are so grateful to Lockheed Martin. We know many schools and parents struggle with the cost of educational trips. The sponsorship has given us the fantastic opportunity to offer fully funded field trips to schools. Feedback from the young people and their teachers has been brilliant and we hope to build on the project and foster more ‘Chichester Harbour Champions’ in future years!”

Find out more about the Chichester Harbour Champions programme at www.conservancy.co.uk/news