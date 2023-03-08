So far across the county, these schools have reported closures.

ALSO SEE: Live updates as snow falls across Hampshire

Full closures

Icknield Special School, Andover – ‘due to unsafe site caused by overnight snow’

Bentley Church of England Primary School, East Hampshire – ‘Heavy snow and uncleared roads in the village, snow forecast to continue into the morning’

St Mary's Bentworth Church of England Primary School, East Hampshire

Kingsclere Church of England Primary School, Basingstoke and Deane – ‘many staff unable to reach school safely and school site risks’

Snow this morning Picture: SWNS

Ecchinswell and Sydmonton Church of England Primary School, Basingstoke and Deane – ‘There are dangerous road conditions outside of Ecchinswell’

Eggar's School, Alton – ‘Due to poor weather conditions and the concerns for safe travel today, Eggar's School is closed.’

St Martin's East Woodhay Church of England (Aided) Primary, Basingstoke and Deane – ‘Due to the weather conditions, current weather forecast and in order to keep everyone safe, St Martin's School will be closed.’

Test Valley School, Stockbridge – ‘Due to the unsafe conditions in the area round school and in the outlying villages the school will remain closed today. Work for pupils to complete will be posted on Class Charts. We anticipate that the site will be open as usual tomorrow.’

Woolton Hill Junior School, Basingstoke and Deane – ‘many staff unable to reach school safely and school site risks. Further snow forecast.’

Crookham Church of England Aided Infant School – ‘School is closed today due to weather conditions and a fault with our heating systems.’

Grayshott Church of England Primary, East Hampshire – ‘Dangerous conditions due to heavy snow. Many staff do not live locally and cannot access site due to untreated roads and treacherous conditions.’

Wootey Junior School, East Hampshire – ‘Due to heavy snow in Alton and the surrounding area, pathways and roads to the school are not safe.’

The Coppice Spring Academy, Basingstoke – ‘Due to the snow, the school will be closed today. This decision is based on health and safety of both students and staff.’

Amery Hill School, Alton – ‘Closed due to snow and dangerous road conditions.’

Hurstbourne Tarrant Church of England Primary School, Test Valley

Buryfields Infant School, Odiham

Selborne Church of England Primary School, East Hampshire

Saint Lawrence Church of England Primary School, Alton

The Hurst School, Basingstoke and Deane – ‘Risk assessment of site leads to decision to close the school.’

Chawton Church of England Primary School, East Hampshire – ‘Snow overnight – more snow forecast.’

St Bernadette's Catholic Primary School, Farnborough

Wootey Infant School, East Hampshire – ‘Due to heavy snow in Alton and the surrounding area, pathways and roads to the school are not safe.’

The Butts Primary School, Alton – ‘School will be closed today due to snow.’

The Ashwood Academy, Basingstoke

Dove House School, Basingstoke – ‘Snow affecting the site and transport.’

Burghclere Primary School, Basingstoke and Deane – ‘Snow has made many of the roads around the school unsafe to drive on.’

Alton Infant School, East Hampshire – ‘Snow and dangerous driving conditions.’

Anstey Junior School, East Hampshire – ‘Unsafe for staff and pupils to travel in the snow.’

Testbourne Community School, Basingstoke and Deane – ‘Due to the adverse weather conditions the school buses are unable to run and staff are unable to attend due to dependents and/or travel arrangements.’

Andrews' Endowed Church of England Primary School, Alton – ‘Unsafe for children and staff to travel to school and ensure children were supervised safely in school.’

Bushy Leaze Early Years Centre, Alton – ‘Unsafe roads due to overnight snow’

St Patrick's Catholic Primary School, Farnborough – ‘Site is not safe.’

Rowhill School, Aldershot – ‘Inclement weather.’

Vernham Dean Gillum's Church of England Primary, Andover – ‘We have taken the difficult decision to close the school today due to the snow and to ensure pupil and staff safety. getting to and from school and health and safety due to the conditions of the school site.’

Binsted Church of England Primary, East Hampshire – ‘Small local roads are treacherous with snow and ice. Work is being set by teachers via the website.’

North Waltham Primary, Basingstoke – ‘Snow has made many of the roads around the school unsafe to drive on.’

Wellington Community Primary School, Aldershot – ‘Not enough staff able to get to work to safely open the school.’

Mayhill Junior School, Odiham

Partial closure

The Vyne Community School, Basingstoke – ‘open from 10am to allow safe travel, limited supervision until 10am’

Cranbourne Community school, Basingstoke and Deane – ‘The school will open at 10am due to snow. Students can be dropped off earlier, if necessary.’

St Michael's Church of England Infant School, Aldershot – ‘The school will open from 10am’

Park View Primary School, Basingstoke – ‘Late opening at 10am to allow for safe travel. This will be reassessed at 9am’

Oakridge Junior School, Basingstoke – ‘Delayed opening - 10 am start.’

Kings Furlong Junior School, Basingstoke – ‘School hopes to be open by 10am.’

Oakley Church of England Junior School, Basingstoke and Deane – ‘School open from 10am to allow safe travel, limited supervision until 10am.’

Aldworth School, Basingstoke and Deane – ‘Aldworth will open at 10am due to snow.’

Limington House School, Basingstoke – ‘Several staff are unable to attend the school site due to the poor road conditions.’