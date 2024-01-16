Hampshire schools help Southern Water to reduce sewage discharge as part of £1.2m project
Hampshire schools are helping to reduce storm overflows by installing new drainage systems as part of a utility companies £1.2 million project.
Fifteen schools from Havant and Gosport are installing sustainable drainage solutions (SuDs) in a joint initiative between Southern Water and the Department for Education. The aim is to help stem the flow of water from hard surfaces, such as classroom roofs and playgrounds, ensuring that sewers are not overwhelmed by large volumes of water in a short space of time causing storm overflows.
Nicole McNab, Southern Water’s Clean Rivers and Seas Task Force Strategic Communications and Partnership Delivery Lead, said: “These schools are playing a big role in our work to reduce storm overflows across our region. Their help is making a real difference in reducing the amount of water entering our network and helps us ensure healthier rivers and seas. We’re looking forward to replicating these fantastic projects in more schools across our region in the coming months.”
Storm overflows release sewage into rivers and seas in order to prevent flooding in homes and businesses. However, the installation of the SuDS, which are innovative nature-based solutions, should help reduce this and provide environmental benefits.
A spokesperson for the Department for Education’s Schools Water Strategy said: “Not only do SuDS help reduce flood risk, but they also improve the school surroundings and create educational opportunities. Through the installation of SuDS, Southern Water is playing an important role in helping us to make the school estate more sustainable and resilient to the risks of climate change.”