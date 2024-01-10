The worsening water quality at the Southsea East bathing site is “probably” caused by Southern Water or Portsmouth Water, a council leader has said.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In a recent meeting, Portsmouth City Council discussed advising beachgoers not to swim due to downgraded water quality in Southsea. Councillor Matthew Winnington hit out at Southern Water for under-investing in their infrastructure which he believes has resulted in the recent closures of Eastern Road “because the water system cannot handle the amount of water coming from, albeit unusually high, rainfall”.

The council leader, Cllr Steve Pitt, agreed with the sentiments adding: “Decades of under-investment in infrastructure in this country, whilst still increasing housing targets have reached breaking point and we’re seeing it on Eastern Road at the moment. Whatever is causing the leak onto the area designated as Southsea East – it’s coming from somewhere that is probably, not definitely, a pipe or other outflow that was originally the responsibility of Southern Water or Portsmouth Water.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Southsea seafront Picture: Sarah Standing (180723-6722)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Pitt shared a personal experience about a rodent infestation that affected his home and surrounding properties, concerning Southern Water. “We got Southern Water out three times and they kept saying it’s nothing to do with them,” he said. “We commissioned an independent drainage engineer and he said it is their problem as two uncapped drains are coming through from an old sewer. That network that sits under this city that they’ve failed to investigate and maintain over a very long time causes huge problems for residents in this city including me and all my neighbours because they still refused to accept responsibility and we had to pay to get it capped.”

The Southsea East bathing site, which is a popular section near the pier, had previously been classified as sufficient by the Environment Agency. Possible causes of declining water quality include Southern Water’s sewage outfalls, contaminated groundwater, the council’s coastal defence work or possible leaks from the pier. The council had previously said that while sewage releases by Southern Water are an “obvious” concern, there are no overflows in the immediate area.