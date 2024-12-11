Hampshire's best and worst performing state secondary schools - based on Progress 8 results

By Sophie Lewis
Published 11th Dec 2024, 12:48 BST
Picking out the right secondary school for 2025’s primary school leavers will be no easy feat for Hampshire families.

The Department for Education measures the progress that students make during their time at school. The government body also publishes the Progress 8 scores for each school across the country – but the question is: ‘What is the Progress 8 Score?’.

The Progress 8 Score measures the progress students make from the end of key stage 2, which is the last year of primary school, to the end of key stage 4, which is when students take their GCSE exams. The score is calculated by comparing a student's GCSE scores to the national average and they are based on a student's performance in eight qualifications.

A school’s Progress 8 score is always rounded to 2 decimal places and a score above 0 means that pupils are doing better than average while a score below 0 means pupils progress is less than average.

Here are the Progress 8 scores for 27 schools in Hampshire:

Here are the Progress 8 Scores for schools in Hampshire based on data that has been released in 2024.

1. Progress 8 Scores

Here are the Progress 8 Scores for schools in Hampshire based on data that has been released in 2024. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Ark Charter Academy School, Portsmouth, has a Progress 8 score of -0.32 which is described as well below average.

2. Ark Charter Academy School Portsmouth

Ark Charter Academy School, Portsmouth, has a Progress 8 score of -0.32 which is described as well below average. Photo: -

Photo Sales
St Edmunds Catholic School has a Progress 8 score of 0.66 which is described as well above average.

3. St Edmunds Catholic School, Portsmouth

St Edmunds Catholic School has a Progress 8 score of 0.66 which is described as well above average. Photo: -

Photo Sales
Priory School, Portsmouth, has a Progress 8 score of -0.55 which is well below average.

4. Priory School, Portsmouth

Priory School, Portsmouth, has a Progress 8 score of -0.55 which is well below average. Photo: -

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Hampshire
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice