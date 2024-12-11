The Department for Education measures the progress that students make during their time at school. The government body also publishes the Progress 8 scores for each school across the country – but the question is: ‘What is the Progress 8 Score?’.

The Progress 8 Score measures the progress students make from the end of key stage 2, which is the last year of primary school, to the end of key stage 4, which is when students take their GCSE exams. The score is calculated by comparing a student's GCSE scores to the national average and they are based on a student's performance in eight qualifications.

A school’s Progress 8 score is always rounded to 2 decimal places and a score above 0 means that pupils are doing better than average while a score below 0 means pupils progress is less than average.

Here are the Progress 8 scores for 27 schools in Hampshire:

Progress 8 Scores Here are the Progress 8 Scores for schools in Hampshire based on data that has been released in 2024.

Ark Charter Academy School Portsmouth Ark Charter Academy School, Portsmouth, has a Progress 8 score of -0.32 which is described as well below average.

St Edmunds Catholic School, Portsmouth St Edmunds Catholic School has a Progress 8 score of 0.66 which is described as well above average.

Priory School, Portsmouth Priory School, Portsmouth, has a Progress 8 score of -0.55 which is well below average.