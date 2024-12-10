The schools with some of the highest-achieving pupils across Hampshire have now been named, in brand new official data.

The Government’s preliminary performance figures for state-funded secondary schools in the 2023/24 academic year are out now. Using this data, we’ve created a new league table ranking the top state secondary schools across the Portsmouth, Southampton, and Hampshire council areas - based on their latest Progress 8 scores.

This is a unique figure based on GCSE results and other student achievements, which demonstrates how well a secondary school’s pupils developed their academic skills compared to peers starting from similar primary schools nationwide. Any score above 0 is positive, and we’ve picked out only the county’s highest achievers this year.

We’ve also made sure that all schools included on the list had an overall Ofsted rating of ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ before this measure was recently dropped, or, if they’ve been inspected more recently, had passing marks across the board. This means that the quality of education, student behaviour and attitudes, school leadership and management, and safeguarding practices all met or exceeded government standards the last time the school was inspected.

Here are the 16 schools from across Hampshire that came out on top:

1 . Saint George Catholic Voluntary Aided College Southampton Hampshire’s top school is a council-run secondary school in Swaythling, Southampton. It was formerly rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted. In the 2023/24 school year, it had an excellent Progress 8 score of 0.82 - placing it firmly in the ‘well above average’ band. | Google Photo Sales

2 . Bishop Challoner Catholic Secondary School Bishop Challoner is a council-run secondary school in Basingstoke. It was formerly rated ‘good’ by Ofsted. In the 2023/24 school year, it had a ‘well above average’ Progress 8 score of 0.78. | Google Photo Sales

3 . Thornden School Thornden is a secondary academy in Chandler's Ford, in the Borough of Eastleigh. It was formerly rated ‘good’ by Ofsted. In the 2023/24 school year, it had a ‘well above average’ Progress 8 score of 0.74. | Google Photo Sales

4 . St Anne's Catholic School St Anne’s is a Catholic girls’ secondary academy in Southampton, formerly rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted. In the 2023/24 school year, it had a ‘well above average’ Progress 8 score of 0.72. | Google Photo Sales