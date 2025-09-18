Havant Academy partners with The Brilliant Club to inspire future university students

Havant Academy has joined forces with experts from The Brilliant Club, a nationally-recognised scheme designed to set talented students on the path to university.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The project will see PhD-level tutors work with teachers and students at the Academy, in Leigh Park, from Year 7 onwards, through The Scholars Programme, run by The Brilliant Club’s team of PhD-level experts.

In the programme, tutors share their subject knowledge and passion for learning with small groups of pupils, helping them to develop the knowledge, skills and confidence to secure a place at university.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The programme complements Havant Academy’s Stellar Stream, which provides the most academically talented students with opportunities including the study of two languages from Year 7, masterclasses, independent research projects, and access to academic competitions and guest lectures. Together, the two initiatives form a powerful package designed to challenge and inspire high achievers.

Pupils at Havant Academy

Vicki Dillon-Thiselton, headteacher at Havant Academy, said: “The Brilliant Club brings our students into direct contact with university learning and helps them to see what’s possible. We’re determined to raise ambition and attainment and give all pupils, at all levels of ability, the tools they need to fulfil their potential. Through our work with The Brilliant Club, and with our Stellar Stream programme, we are continuously creating better opportunities for young people, including the university graduates of the future.”

This year, the Academy saw a 10% increase in students achieving both 4+ and 5+ in English and maths at GCSE, alongside its highest ever number of students achieving grade 7 and above. For the first time in a decade, three Havant Academy students secured places at Oaklands Sixth Form College, and another pupil recently gained a scholarship to Seaford College.

Families will be able to hear more about The Brilliant Club, Stellar Stream, and opportunities for young people at all levels of ability at Havant Academy’s Open Evening on Thursday, September 25.

The Academy, at Wakefords Way, PO9 5JD, will be open to all prospective students and their parents from 5pm to 7pm.

For more information see www.havant-tkat.org