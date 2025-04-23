Havant Academy students swap the classroom for the great outdoors as part of Environment Leaders Programme

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Students at Havant Academy are swapping the classroom for the great outdoors as part of a new scheme designed to help them learn about the environment and develop leadership skills.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Academy is one of only 26 organisations in the country to be chosen as a ‘Trailblazer’ of a new outdoor learning qualification developed as part of the Environment Leaders Programme.

25 students are working towards the Level 2 Qualification in Leadership Skills, devised by the Leadership Skills Foundation, WWF and the RSPB, building camps, learning to forage for food, making fires, cooking outdoors, nature scavenger hunts and gardening (making a positive change to the natural world improving biodiversity).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The outdoor learning experience provides fantastic opportunities for these students to take on leadership roles and develop a sense of responsibility and teamwork.

Kai Locke and Dalton Clarke enjoy outdoor activities with Havant Academy.

They will complete the course in July 2025, and Havant Academy will work with the three partners during and after the trial to provide feedback and insight from both educators and learners, helping to inform the resources for the course and shape the qualification for full release in August 2025.

Nicky Wiles, Head of Outdoor Learning at Havant Academy, said: “This is an amazing opportunity which complements our existing core outdoor learning lessons, offering a qualification to those students who want to demonstrate a further interest and passion for the environment, while equipping them with the skills to make an impact on our natural world.

“Working in collaboration with others is important for us at Havant Academy, giving students new opportunities and different ways to be successful. They are our leaders of the future, and we are proud to taking part in the Trailblazer pilot.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new qualification, underpins the Environment Leaders Programme alongside a level 3 qualification which was trialled in 2024.

Richard Norman, Chief Executive for the Leadership Skills Foundation said: “We are delighted to be working with Havant Academy as a Trailblazer centre on the Level 2 Qualification that forms part of the Environment Leaders Programme. We believe that young people should be actively involved in the creation and shaping of programmes and initiatives that will make a difference to their future and the natural world, and we are incredibly grateful to the learners and educators at Havant Academy in giving us their time, energy and support with this vital pilot. We can’t wait to see the kinds of activities they lead and the impact they will have.”

Jon Turner, Head of Education for WWF-UK said: “If we can support young people to develop the skills needed to make a difference, they have the potential to create vital and sustainable change in the world. I am immensely excited to be supporting the development of a programme that builds those very skills. The activities they will work on during the Level 2 Qualification will have a positive impact on nature and the environment around them, but that is just the beginning. They will take these skills into their futures and that is the vital thing.”

Martyn Foster, Head of Education and Families for the RSPB said: “Having worked in environmental education for around 25 years the Environment Leaders Programme is genuinely one of the most exciting initiatives I’ve been involved in during that time. I am thrilled to see the development of the Level 2 Qualification, which will open the programme up to so many more young people. The potential of this programme is enormous and the contribution that young people could make to tackling the nature and climate crises, through the activities in the qualification, gives real hope for the future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amy, a student on the Environmental Leaders course, said, “I feel proud to be an environmental leader and to have an opportunity to shape the future of the environment alongside my friends. Learning about famous leaders and how they have shaped the world has inspired me to achieve this qualification and make a difference. I believe small steps have big effects!”.

Following the trial, the Level 2 Qualification in Leadership Skills will be available in all education settings from August 2025. To register interest in this or the Level 3 Qualification in Leading a Project for Positive Change, visit https://leadershipskillsfoundation.org/programmes/environment-leadership/