Havant and South Downs College given £3.5m from Post-16 Capacity Fund to build new block in Havant

A college has secured millions in funding which will go towards creating a new teaching building.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 9th Jun 2023, 09:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Jun 2023, 09:19 BST

Havant and South Downs College has secured £3.5m from the Post-16 Capacity Fund.

The purpose of the funding is to provide more capacity for schools and colleges that teach children over the age of 16 which will see an increase of learners in September 2024.

HSDC’s Havant Campus will create a new teaching building in the south-east corner of the Havant campus.

Havant and South Downs College has received £3.5 million in funding to go towards a new building.Havant and South Downs College has received £3.5 million in funding to go towards a new building.
The Havant Campus is also the home of the A-level Centre of Excellence.

The new building will see general purpose and IT classrooms.

Principal and chief executive Mike Gaston said: ‘We are so pleased that our A-level Centre of Excellence at Havant has been supported to grow further with the Post-16 Capacity funding. This outstanding building will be a valuable addition.’

The project, which is subject to planning consent, will protect trees and use renewable and natural materials in construction alongside energy-efficient methods of heating and ventilation.

