The purpose of the funding is to provide more capacity for schools and colleges that teach children over the age of 16 which will see an increase of learners in September 2024.

HSDC’s Havant Campus will create a new teaching building in the south-east corner of the Havant campus.

Havant and South Downs College has received £3.5 million in funding to go towards a new building.

The new building will see general purpose and IT classrooms.

Principal and chief executive Mike Gaston said: ‘We are so pleased that our A-level Centre of Excellence at Havant has been supported to grow further with the Post-16 Capacity funding. This outstanding building will be a valuable addition.’

