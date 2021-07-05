A team of 12 members from the Havant and South Downs College Combined Cadet Force (CCF) completed their half-star training at the three day event.

Cadets experienced talks, training, and assessment on the history of the Royal Military Police, first aid, drills, how to set up a vehicle checkpoint, how to cook and eat in the field, camouflage and concealment and weapons training, as well as assessment on the L98A2 Cadet GP Rifle.

The summer camp was facilitated by the Defence School of Policing and Guarding at Southwick Park.

Cadet Jack Baldwin receiving top shot on competition day from Captain Nayagam

Officers and staff from the CCF made the decision to plan and deliver their own Skill At Arms Summer Camp, as the usual trip to an annual camp delivered by the regional Brigade will be very different this year due to restrictions.

Captain Andrew Northover, HSDC Combined Cadet Force Contingent Commander, said: ‘It was a bold move for us to withdraw from Brigade’s summer camp this year to put on a three day intensive of our own.

‘But I knew we could do it especially once we had the fantastic support of the Initial Training Unit at Southwick Park.

HSDC cadets taking part in training

‘The cadets had three non-stop days which enabled us to backfill the much-needed practical learning to enable the cadets to achieve their half-star.

‘Regardless of the weather, each day the cadets went home smiling, having enjoyed their experiences.

‘I am very pleased with how the three days went and we are already looking to plan the next one which we want to make bigger and better.’

Cadets setting up a vehicle checkpoint

Across the three days, the cadets also took part in a dismounted close combat training shoot to further develop their application of marksmanship principles and see if they could meet the entry requirements for the British Army at 25m and 100m.

Cadet Jack Baldwin, who won the prize for top shot, said: ‘Thank you for an amazing year, and what a way to finish the year! I can’t wait to come back in September.’

The CCF has kept going despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, with cadet musters, experience days, weekend training camps and summer camps all cancelled in 2020.

Find out more at hsdc.ac.uk/life-at-hsdc/be-extraordinary/combined-cadet-force

