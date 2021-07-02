Here's how to thank a teacher with a free message in The News

This last school year has been incredibly challenging for everyone, with teachers going over and above the call of duty to keep schools open for those who had to continue working during the many lockdowns, to run online classes and adapt their lessons and classrooms to meet covid regulations.

Despite all this uncertainty and these changes, they have still managed to educate and inspire their students.

So, with the school year coming to an end soon, we want to give you the opportunity to tell the world how special your child’s teacher, teaching assistant, school helper or college lecturer is.

Now is your chance to say a big, public thank you to a teacher you appreciate. Stock Picture: PA/Dave Thompson

You have the chance to send the person who has helped or inspired them a public message of thanks that the whole world can see.

You may want to thank the class teacher who has worked miracles to continue providing high quality education in these tough times.

Or perhaps there is a specialist who has worked with your child and deserves that extra bit of recognition.

All you need to do is fill in a form on our website and we will do the rest.

Just tell us your message in 50 words or less, who it is for, where they work and who it is from.

Please ensure you use full names, not nicknames, and include your contact details.

We will not be able to publish any message sent without this information.

Once we have the messages, we will then publish them near the end of term.

So, don’t miss this chance to say a public thank you as our teachers and lecturers prepare for a well-earned summer break.

To send us your message, please follow this link to access the form.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron