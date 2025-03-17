Havant MP Alan Mak visits Park Community School to support local science students

Havant MP Alan Mak visited Park Community School in Leigh Park to support local science students, including taking part in a science experiment.

He joined a Year 10 class led by teacher Laura Firbank and helped to conduct a test for hydrogen gas using magnesium and acid.

Mr Mak and students used a Bunsen burner to light a wooden splint, which was held over a test tube to produce a distinctive 'pop' sound.

He then met Head of Science Matt Turner-Norgate and talked to a group of Year 11 students who are studying for triple science exams.

Mr Mak, who is Shadow Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology, also joined Headteacher Chris Anders and Head of School Ella Capaldi for a discussion about the importance of STEM and the challenges of recruiting teachers in these subjects.

Teach First, a charity dedicated to transforming education so that every child has the chance to succeed, places trainee science teachers at Park Community School.

Research has found that only two-fifths of young people from lower socio-economic backgrounds say they would consider a career in STEM.

To nurture the next generation of STEM talent in Britain, Teach First believes it is vital that every school in the country has high-quality, well-supported STEM teachers.

Mr Mak said: "I enjoyed talking to students at Park Community School about STEM and taking part in an experiment.

"Our teachers and schools play a vital role in encouraging a passion and curiosity for STEM subjects among young people. Science and technology are the key to our future and today's students are the next generation of scientists, engineers and innovators."