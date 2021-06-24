Residents earlier this year nominated school and college staff members who have been supporting the Portsmouth community.

Now, these nominees have been listed in the people’s choice category – backed by The News – for the Teach Portsmouth Awards Live.

The category was created in response to the unique and challenging situation Covid-19 presented for those working in education settings. Inspirational stories of teachers calling home to check on children and head teachers delivering food parcels have featured in supporting statements submitted for the category.

Cllr Suzy Horton holding one of the Teach Portsmouth Awards

Councillor Suzy Horton, deputy council leader, said: ‘Schools and colleges have done an amazing job supporting vulnerable families as well as making sure everyone remains connected in a safe and secure way.

‘This has made a huge difference to local residents home-schooling children during each lockdown. It was only right that we allowed local residents to nominate a teacher, support team or head teacher in an all-new category.

‘When looking online, it is clear that those who feature in the list have left a lasting impression on the local community.’

In previous years, the Teach Portsmouth Awards has only allowed head teachers in schools and colleges to take part in nominating their staff.

For the first time, local residents could nominate a teacher, learning support assistant or head teacher in an education setting.

While many pupils were learning from home, schools never closed, with many teachers supporting keyworker children and young people in the classroom.

Mike Stoneman, deputy director for children, families and education at Portsmouth City Council, said: ‘The last 18 months has been a challenging time for many of us, including teachers.

‘The introduction of the people's choice award category is a natural next step in recognising the amazing contributions from those who work in education.

‘Each entry has a personal story attached to it with many instances of colleagues supporting families in profound ways.’

The Teach Portsmouth Awards Live will take place on Thursday, July 8 and will be hosted by Reverend Richard Coles.

Due to social distancing, this year's event will be streamed virtually through Zoom.

Everyone put forward for the award is considered, and there is no shortlist. The full list of nominations is:

n Emily Brown - Court Lane Infant Academy

n Rebecca Curtis - Court Lane Infant Academy

n Sarah Evans - Court Lane Infant Academy

n Jade Houghton - Court Lane Infant Academy

n Stephanie Knight - Court Lane Junior Academy

n Jackie Collins - Devonshire Infant School

n Lucy Chaplen - Highbury Primary School

n Ashley Howard - Highbury Primary School

n Susan Taylor - Highbury Primary School

n Analiese Campbell - Langstone Junior Academy

n Mary Rose Academy

n Jane Dutton - Mary Rose Academy

n Justine Rothwell - Mary Rose Academy

n Wendy Fowler - Milton Park Primary School

n Joe Mersey - Miltoncross Academy

n Jack Jones - Newbridge Junior School

n Joanna Teare - Newbridge Junior School

n Anna Webb - Newbridge Junior School

n Claire Filson - Penhale Infant School & Nursery

n Helen MacDonald - Penhale Infant School & Nursery

n Karen O'Neil - Saint Edmund's Catholic School

n Amber Field - St Paul's Catholic Primary School

n Jayne Joseph - St Paul's Catholic Primary School

n Pauline Stanfield - St Paul's Catholic Primary School

n Lucy West - St Paul's Catholic Primary School

n Zoe Killick - St Paul's Catholic Primary School

n Kate Baylis - St Paul's Catholic Primary School

n Andrew Olive - St Swithun's Catholic Primary School

n Grace Kemp - Trafalgar School

n Grant Morris - Trafalgar School

n Carina Jacobs - Wimborne Primary School

