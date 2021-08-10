High pass rate for A-level students at Oaklands Catholic School in Waterlooville

Pupils of Oaklands Catholic School, in Stakes Hill Road, were rewarded for their studying with a 99.2 per cent pass rate during results day yesterday. And the number of grades between A* and C remained high at 88 per cent.

Headteacher, Matthew Quinn said, ‘Over the last two years A-level students have experience unprecedented challenges as a result of the pandemic. The grades awarded today are a result of the hard work, grid and determination of our students over a period of time that has been punctuated by lockdown and online learning; this period has been enormously challenging. I must also pay tribute to our talented staff who have had to manage the delivery of the curriculum whilst students were often on-remote.

‘The school continues to justify its strong reputation at advanced level. It is fantastic to see the progress made by many of our students from entry into Year 7 through to Year 13.

‘The high grade profile achieved by our students will mean that the majority should gain entry to the university of their choice. Students at Oaklands were once more successful in gaining Oxbridge places. 14 atudents achieved straight A’s in three or four subjects. All subjects performed.’

He added: ‘It would tempting but inappropriate to compare this year’s results with previous years as the method of assessment has changed; there is no comparison. This year, following the cancellation of exams, grades were awarded through a process of teacher assessed grades, against a national standard. Grades were approved, quality assured and awarded by the exam boards. The government is not publishing performance data for any schools or colleges this year due to the varying impact of the pandemic.’

And Belinda Ludlam, the head of the school sixth form, said: he results are tremendous and reflect the high standards that we set for our students in the Sixth Form . Our students can be justifiably proud of all the hard work in difficult circumstances.