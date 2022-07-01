Highbury Primary School received a ‘Discover Warburtons Wheat Farm in a Box’ project to introduce the children to the story of wheat from seed to bread while also giving opportunities for them to connect with their environment and the food they eat.

Developed by bakery brand Warburtons and educational charity The Country Trust, the box includes nine, ready out-of-the-box activities covering themes such as weather, soil health, seeds to food and bread tasting.

Sarah Fuller, a teacher at Highbury Primary School, said: ‘We are thrilled to be able to offer these activities to our students and provide them with the additional food education they need.

Children from Highbury Primary, Portsmouth pictured unboxing their Warburtons Farm in a Box, an initiative in partnership with The Country Trust to help provide additional food education to UK schools.

‘Some of our pupils will not have had the opportunity to visit farms, so we’re grateful to Warburtons and The Country Trust to offer these resources and allow us to bring as much of the farm experience into the classroom as we can.’

Jonathan Warburton, chairman of Warburtons, said: ‘Prior to the pandemic, we worked with The Country Trust to host farm visits but as they were put on hold, we wanted to continue to support schools and the Farm in a Box enabled us to do that.

‘We recently launched the Warburtons Foundation and as a family business, education is key focus and as we received such positive feedback on the boxes, I am thrilled that

we are now able to offer both opportunities to schools.’

