The Electronic Amnesty Week encouraged students, parents and teachers at Bosmere Junior School in Havant to fill a plastic box, which was left in reception, with old technology.

Headteacher Caroline Fisk said: ‘This year Bosmere Junior School has worked hard to become an Eco school, and with distinction!

‘The vibrant eco-club has worked tirelessly to educate and change the mindset of everyone in the school community. One of the areas that has been most successful is the recycling station at the entrance of the school.’

Boddy Thew, Gary Dalton and David Edwards from Hilsea-based Southern Electrical Recycling at Bosmere Junior School in Havant.

Southern Electrical Recycling, which is based near the school, provided the school with its mascot, WEEE Man.

WEEE Man is a robot character made from recycled plastic, which has a built-in screen that plays facts about electrical waste and technological devices.

The week saw people give across old technological devices to be recycled by the firm. These devices included tablets, hairdryers, phones, toasters and more.

Pupils at Bosmere Junior School with some of the items left for recycling during the Electrical Amnesty Week.

Caroline added: ‘With this in mind, it was the perfect opportunity to work with Southern Electrical Recycling for their Electrical Amnesty Week.

‘All the children were encouraged to bring in any electrical items that might be lying around at home so that they could be recycled by SER, rather than going to landfill. Gary and his team were great to work with and very accommodating of the demands of school life.’

SER is hoping to get more schools on board with the Electrical Amnesty Week to help raise awareness of the impact of electrical waste.