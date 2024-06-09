'Highly motivated' pupils thrive at Court Lane Infant Academy in Cosham following good Ofsted rating
Court Lane Infant Academy, located in Cosham, has been given a good Ofsted rating following its recent inspection which took place on April 23 and 24, 2024. The report found that pupils’ ‘behaviour is exemplary’ and they show ‘respect to adults and each other.’
The report said: “The school is ambitious for what pupils can achieve. The curriculum is thoughtfully designed. In reading and writing, pupils’ outcomes are significantly above the average outcomes nationally. “The school has prioritised reading. From the start of the Reception Year, teachers incorporate a variety of interesting and appropriate books into children’s learning. Children begin learning the sounds that letters make as soon as they join the school. The school typically achieves high outcomes for phonics. This is due to a clear and consistent approach to the teaching of phonics. Staff support pupils who fall behind to help them to catch up quickly.”
Karen Geddes, head teacher of Court Lane Infant Academy, said: “I am very happy with this Ofsted report and delighted that the inspectors saw that Court Lane is a ‘happy and kind place’ where all our pupils can thrive.
“As a team, we are particularly proud to see that the inspectors praised our pupils for playing well together, being respectful to others and being cooperative and kind.
“Seeing the children develop academically and socially into active, responsible citizens is what makes our work so rewarding.”
The safeguarding measures are effective and there is a strong culture of keeping all of the students safe inside the school. The report also outlined that children play well with eachother during social times and ‘cooperative and kind.’ The behaviour during lessons is excellent and the inspector found that the classroom is kept ‘calm’ and ‘orderly’.
The report added: “Pupils are keen to take up a number of responsibilities, including being members of the ‘Court Lane Ideas Squad’ and the ‘Eco-Squad’. These important roles help pupils to understand personal responsibility and develop their leadership. “Governors and trustees work diligently to improve the school further and share a common ambition for all pupils. They challenge each other to ensure that decisions improve pupils’ school days. Staff enjoy working at the school.”
The report found that there is room for improvement in order to get the school an outstanding rating. The report said: “In some foundation subjects, the school has focused on covering too much content at the expense of pupils acquiring a depth of knowledge. This means that pupils do not always develop a greater depth of understanding over time in those subjects.”
Jennese Aloize, ceo the University of Chichester Academy Trust, said: “I am delighted to see that Ofsted has recognised Court Lane as a good school that is ambitious for what pupils can achieve.
“I would like to congratulate the staff, especially for the praise they received from the inspectors for being so passionate about their work with the children.
“This excellent Ofsted report shows that Court Lane is meeting our aims as a trust to give pupils an excellent education that raises their aspirations and enriches their lives.”
