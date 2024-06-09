Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An infant school has been described as a ‘happy and kind’ place that pupils love following an Ofsted inspection.

The report said: “The school is ambitious for what pupils can achieve. The curriculum is thoughtfully designed. In reading and writing, pupils’ outcomes are significantly above the average outcomes nationally. “The school has prioritised reading. From the start of the Reception Year, teachers incorporate a variety of interesting and appropriate books into children’s learning. Children begin learning the sounds that letters make as soon as they join the school. The school typically achieves high outcomes for phonics. This is due to a clear and consistent approach to the teaching of phonics. Staff support pupils who fall behind to help them to catch up quickly.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“As a team, we are particularly proud to see that the inspectors praised our pupils for playing well together, being respectful to others and being cooperative and kind.

Court Lane Infant Academy has received a good Ofsted rating in its recent inspection which took place on April 23 and 24.

“Seeing the children develop academically and socially into active, responsible citizens is what makes our work so rewarding.”

The safeguarding measures are effective and there is a strong culture of keeping all of the students safe inside the school. The report also outlined that children play well with eachother during social times and ‘cooperative and kind.’ The behaviour during lessons is excellent and the inspector found that the classroom is kept ‘calm’ and ‘orderly’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report added: “Pupils are keen to take up a number of responsibilities, including being members of the ‘Court Lane Ideas Squad’ and the ‘Eco-Squad’. These important roles help pupils to understand personal responsibility and develop their leadership. “Governors and trustees work diligently to improve the school further and share a common ambition for all pupils. They challenge each other to ensure that decisions improve pupils’ school days. Staff enjoy working at the school.”

The report found that there is room for improvement in order to get the school an outstanding rating. The report said: “In some foundation subjects, the school has focused on covering too much content at the expense of pupils acquiring a depth of knowledge. This means that pupils do not always develop a greater depth of understanding over time in those subjects.”

Jennese Aloize, ceo the University of Chichester Academy Trust, said: “I am delighted to see that Ofsted has recognised Court Lane as a good school that is ambitious for what pupils can achieve.

“I would like to congratulate the staff, especially for the praise they received from the inspectors for being so passionate about their work with the children.

Advertisement Hide Ad