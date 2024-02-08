Hopeful footballers taking trials at John Jenkins Stadium as facility starts to take shape
The £5.2m facility will be hosting the practices next week. Pompey In The Community is also holding an open day at the facility tomorrow to let school leavers know about its BTEC course - which has seen players go on to have successful careers in the sport.
Charity CEO Clare Martin told The News: "The BTEC programme is really quite special. It’s a two year programme and a level three BTEC, where you play football for Pompey and do your studies in sports performance alongside it. They will be at the John Jenkins stadium from September. The matches will be hear and the learning will be in the classroom. It’s a really exciting opportunity."
Ms Martin said the open day is being held at the study centre in Anson Road. "It’ll be great to see lots of kids taking part in the trials, and perhaps earning a place on our course in September," she added. The PITC official said she expected 70 to 80 people to take part in the trials.
Its sport programme is designed for men and women, aged 16 to 18, and allows them to train with the club alongside their academic studies. Purpose-built classrooms and facilities are being built at the stadium. Graduates include Sam Smart, who has played for Havant and Waterlooville, Eastleigh and Halifax Town among other teams. More information can be found online here.