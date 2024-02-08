Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The £5.2m facility will be hosting the practices next week. Pompey In The Community is also holding an open day at the facility tomorrow to let school leavers know about its BTEC course - which has seen players go on to have successful careers in the sport.

One of the pitches at The John Jenkins Stadium. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictured: CEO Clare Martin on Tuesday 6th February 2024. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak

Charity CEO Clare Martin told The News: "The BTEC programme is really quite special. It’s a two year programme and a level three BTEC, where you play football for Pompey and do your studies in sports performance alongside it. They will be at the John Jenkins stadium from September. The matches will be hear and the learning will be in the classroom. It’s a really exciting opportunity."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Martin said the open day is being held at the study centre in Anson Road. "It’ll be great to see lots of kids taking part in the trials, and perhaps earning a place on our course in September," she added. The PITC official said she expected 70 to 80 people to take part in the trials.