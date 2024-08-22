Students have again attained great results with 63 per cent achieving a ‘strong pass’ (grade 9-5) in English Language/Literature, and 51% in Maths. On top of this, 68 per cent of students achieved a ‘standard pass’ (grade 9-4) in both subjects which will help students secure an ‘A’ level course or apprenticeship. The school said the average grade across eight subjects was almost a grade 5, demonstrating how students achieve and make good progress across a wide range of subjects by studying a broad and balanced curriculum. It said The data suggests this is very good progress from the cohorts’ starting point.

In a statement the school said students ‘should be very proud of themselves. They worked hard and with determination, resilience and support from staff and parents to secure a promising future’.

It said these results are a fantastic accomplishment and show that students and staff have worked hard and are continually maintaining high standards, ensuring that progress made in English and Maths supports all learners. HTC meets the needs of all students, ensuring they make better than expected progress and attainment in many other subjects including Science, the Arts, Languages, Humanities, Sport, Computing and Technology and continues to be a high performing, state maintained, non-selective comprehensive.

Delighted Headteacher, Julie Summerfield congratulated the students’ achievements. She said, “This achievement by the students is brilliant, despite all the hurdles that were thrown at them they came through strong, met the challenges head on, learnt from their mistakes and performed when it mattered the most. We are extremely proud of these results as they demonstrate the excellence that both students, parents and staff have achieved together. Students from HTC will have very promising futures as a result of their successes.”

