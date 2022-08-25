Thea Kent and Eve Mellor will be staying at Portsmouth High School and going to sixth form.

They both achieved 9s and A*s across the board.

Ending schooling marked by a global pandemic with a exams was ‘quiet weird’, according to Eve - who said the exam boards gave some conflicting information about what to expect on test day.

She said: ‘They gave us some information for stuff but not for others.

‘Maths was the weirdest - they gave us a list of topics to revise but didn’t really explain how they would be in the exam and they didn’t say anything wouldn’t be in the exam.

‘You did have to just crack on.’

Thea said schooling during the pandemic would have been impossible without home learning resources and access to a computer.

Looking at the challenges at other schools, she said: ‘It would have been better if (the government) tired to make it more equal.’

Her father, Jonathan, agreed. He said: ‘I feel very privileged that Thea has been able to get what is on offer here.

‘It’s a shame that level of online learning was not available elsewhere.

‘I know we’re lucky and privileged to be in this position.’