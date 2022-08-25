GCSE results day 2022 live blog: Pupils across the Portsmouth area eagerly collecting results as grades fall from 2021 but above pre-pandemic levels
PUPILS from across the Portsmouth area are lining up to find out their GCSE results.
Students from across the city found out their A-level and T-level results last week, with many achieving stunning grades and Oxbridge placements.
Just like their A-level counter parts, it is the first time these young people have taken exams since the Covid-19 outbreak.
Top grades for GCSEs are down on last year – but remain higher than pre-pandemic levels
Results are calculated in a 9-1 system, with nine being the highest mark.
A four is broadly equivalent to a C grade, and a 7 is broadly equivalent to an A.
Figures published by the Joint Council for Qualifications (JCQ) – covering GCSE entries from students predominantly in England, Wales and Northern Ireland – showed top grades of 7/A have fallen from 28.9 per cent in 2021 to 26.3 per cent this year, a drop of 2.6 percentage points.
This remains higher than the equivalent figure for 2019 of 20.8 per cent.
Separate figures, published by exams regulator Ofqual, showed that 2,193 16-year-olds in England got grade 9 in all their subjects – including 13 students who did at least 12 GCSEs.
The News has reporters at several schools across the Portsmouth area.
You can stay updated by following the live blog at the bottom of this article.
GCSE results day live blog: Portsmouth across students eagerly anticipate results
Last updated: Thursday, 25 August, 2022, 14:01
Key Events
- Pupils across the Portsmouth area are collecting their results this morning.
- Just like their A-level and T-level counterparts, they were the first cohort to sit exams since 2019.
- Nationally, grades are lower than last year, but higher than 2019.
Welcome to the live blog
Welcome to the GCSE results day live blog.
We have reporters at several schools this morning, ahad of pupils collecting their results.
Priory School, Southsea
Students turned up at 9am on the dot at this school in Southsea to collect their grades.
Crookhorn College
Pupils are patiently waiting for their results at Crookhorn College, in Waterlooville.
‘Really pleased’
Priory head girl Lizzie Mason is 'really pleased' with her results, but added: 'I'm just glad that it's over'.
Portsmouth High School - Thea Kent and Eve Mellor
Thea Kent and Eve Mellor will be staying at Portsmouth High School and going to sixth form.
They both achieved 9s and A*s across the board.
Ending schooling marked by a global pandemic with a exams was ‘quiet weird’, according to Eve - who said the exam boards gave some conflicting information about what to expect on test day.
She said: ‘They gave us some information for stuff but not for others.
‘Maths was the weirdest - they gave us a list of topics to revise but didn’t really explain how they would be in the exam and they didn’t say anything wouldn’t be in the exam.
‘You did have to just crack on.’
Thea said schooling during the pandemic would have been impossible without home learning resources and access to a computer.
Looking at the challenges at other schools, she said: ‘It would have been better if (the government) tired to make it more equal.’
Her father, Jonathan, agreed. He said: ‘I feel very privileged that Thea has been able to get what is on offer here.
‘It’s a shame that level of online learning was not available elsewhere.
‘I know we’re lucky and privileged to be in this position.’
‘Best we’ve had in many years'
Headteacher Stewart Vaughan says the GCSE results are ‘pound for pound the best we’ve had in many years’.
‘Extremely shocked’ but happy with results
Amy Grima and Lucy Manuel received their GCSE results this morning.
Amy is 'extremely shocked' but happy with her results, and is hoping to go on to become a journalist.
Lucy, who aspires to be a physiotherapist or marine biologist, added: 'I'm very happy. After Covid we had to learn so much in such a short amount of time.'
Portsmouth Academy
Lucy Brazier, 16, of Portsmouth, is celebrating her GCSE results at Portsmouth Academy.
She got 1 9, 2 8’s, 3 7’s and 3 6’s and a distinction.
The road ahead
Milly Devlin had a disrupted journey to her GCSE success as she left the school only to return later - but says it felt 'homely' to come back to Priory.
Now she is excited to start a course in Zoology and Animal Management at Sparsholt College.
Mrs Emma Williams, assistant head teacher for student wellbeing, said: 'It's just fantastic - I feel really proud to be able to be a part of her journey to achieve her aspirations'.
Outstanding results
Lucy Jones, Lucy Piper, and Lily Mai all sat their statistics exams a year early.
They earned respectively an 8, an 8, and a 9.
Lily said: 'I was quite scared as I really wanted to get a nine.'
Lucy Piper added: 'I was really nervous but I am really happy.'