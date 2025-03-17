HSDC Havant has secured a £43,860 grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund to allow students to work with the Royal Armouries: Fort Nelson to celebrate the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe day and preserve memories for future generations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There were joyous celebrations across the country following Germany’s surrender to the Allies on May 8, 1945, none more so than in Portsmouth, which had played a critical strategic role in the war.

Festivities in the city were recorded by the Portsmouth News, but the archive of the pictures took on the day is undocumented and currently inaccessible to the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Working with staff at Fort Nelson and professional filmmakers from Millstream Productions in Emsworth, digital media students at HSDC Havant will feature the photographs as part of a short documentary that will mark VE Day in Portsmouth. The students also plan to bring together existing testimony of those who attended the celebration events and hope to interview some of the few people who are still alive and were present on the day.

HSDC Havant students outside Fort Nelson.

The documentary will be shown during a two-day VE Day 80th anniversary event to be held at Fort Nelson in July. In addition, the students will help digitise all existing materials related to VE Day in Portsmouth and make it accessible to the public via a digital archive.

Media lecturer Steve Murray from HSDC said: “We are thrilled to have received this support from The National Lottery Heritage Fund. Thanks to National Lottery players, the events that took place in Portsmouth on VE Day will be better recorded and made accessible to the public.”

Stuart McLeod, Director of England - London & South at The National Lottery Heritage Fund, said: “We are delighted to support this project, which thanks to money raised by National Lottery players, will mean that more people will be able to get involved with the protect, and learn about the exciting heritage right on their doorstep.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Heritage has a huge role to play in instilling pride in communities and boosting local economies, and this project is a fantastic example of achieving those aims.”

Nigel Hosier, Head of Operations, at Royal Armouries Fort Nelson, said: “We are delighted to be working alongside HSDC and Millstream as the heritage partner on this exciting project. These students will be creating a piece of history which is significant to mark this anniversary but will also be treasured by generations to come.

"We’re excited to see the footage produced by the students and look forward to screening the film at an event to mark VE/VJ Days in the summer at Fort Nelson.”

Students at the college are keen to hear from anyone who can remember the events of VE Day in and around Portsmouth and are able to share their memories.

Please contact SteveMurray via email at [email protected] with any information.