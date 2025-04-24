HSDC becomes First FE College in the UK to offer apprenticeships In funeralcare nationally

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Recently, HSDC’s South Downs Campus has become the only FE College to offer apprenticeships in funeralcare nationally. HSDC is committed to using its courses to fill skill gaps in industry, both in the local community and nationally.

Local, regional, and national businesses are all encouraged to get into contact with HSDC’s apprenticeship team if they would like to get involved with the programme.

The driving force behind this course has been Claire Richards, a Work Based Trainer at South Downs. The course originated when Southern Co-Op, one of HSDC’s primary business partners, reached out to Claire to inquire if the College could deliver Apprenticeships in Funeralcare.

Since then, Claire has managed to expand the Apprenticeship scheme to deliver two distinct courses: a Funeral Team Member Apprenticeship (Level 2), and a Funeral Director Apprenticeship (Level 3). Speaking about the importance of these brand new courses, Claire said:

HSDC's apprenticeships are committed to filling both local and national skill gaps.

“I am beyond proud to be able to work for a college that has enabled this qualification to be part of our offering. It really highlights HSDC’s dedication to filling skills gaps at a local, regional, and even national level. Offering the Funeralcare Apprenticeships nationally truly is an incredible thing for HSDC to achieve, and I hope to see these courses strengthened further in the future!”

Southern Co-Op Funeralcare Paulsgrove is a business that has been crucial in ensuring the smooth rollout of these courses. Danielle is a Level 2 Funeral Team Member Apprentice with HSDC, employed by Paulsgrove, and praised the value of these new courses:

“This course has helped to open my eyes to the diverse reality of Funeralcare. I have delved deeper into the availability of funeralcare providers and gotten a close glimpse into the behind-the-scenes workings of these. My favourite part of the course so far has been starting the podcast with other apprentices, as this is something else that has never been done before. The apprenticeship has given me the tools to move forward into the industry with confidence and gusto, and a recognised certification that I am working above and beyond the industry standard!”

HSDC is incredibly proud of its commitment to businesses, both in the local area and around the country, with the introduction of the Funeralcare courses highlighting this dedication to filling skills gaps in industry.

If you’re part of a local business and want to find out more about the Apprenticeships on offer for Funeralcare at HSDC, please visit: