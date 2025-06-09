HSDC Film & TV students create promotional video

A group of students studying the UAL L3 Extended Diploma Film & TV Production at Alton College have recently come together and created an exceptional video that promotes the course.

Using the skills that they have been developing on the course, the students produced a 7-minute promotional video that covers all aspects of Film & TV at Alton. From the use of industry–standard DSLRs and microphones, to tours of Alton’s two green screen studios, the students ensured that the video didn’t miss a thing.

Production of the video was a fantastic opportunity for the Film & TV students to apply their existing knowledge and develop new skills. Using industry-level software and equipment for the filming and editing of the video allowed the students to produce the video to a professional standard whilst in a classroom environment.

Students from both second and first years participated in the video as a way to show their passion for the Film & TV course and all of the great opportunities it entails.

The video took six weeks to produce and edit.

The students who worked on the project were:

Reuben Duggan (Camera Operator)

Fin Bunce (Camera Operator & Editor)

Sophie Jones (Editor)

Lecturers Andy Moss and Charlotte Chisholm, and media technician Tom Markiewicz assisted the students by acting as their executive producers.

Fin Bunce is a second year student who provided the narration for the video. Speaking about his experience of tackling the project, Fin said:

“The best part of working on the video was the experimenting we did with trying different filming techniques - the shots of us working on set was the first time I had ever filmed behind the ‘4th wall’, and it really helped create a POV perspective when we were editing it!”

Filming, editing and producing the video was a fantastic extra-curricular challenge for the students to embark upon, teaching them valuable skills, including the importance of collaboration and brand guidance, that they can take with them into the future.

Speaking about these transferable skills, Fin said:

“I think one thing in particular from this course that has prepared me for post-College life is the teamwork that has been demonstrated in our productions. Working as a team is vital, and I loved being able to work with an incredible team of creative and talented filmmakers on this video.”

Andy Moss, Programme Lead for Creative & Digital Industries, was incredibly impressed with how well the students applied the knowledge from their coursework into this project, saying:

“The creative freedom of the Film & TV course allows our students to approach industry-level work in a manner that suits them best whilst meeting the criteria of the exam board. It’s not just industry-specific skills either, a lot of transferable skills are also developed on the course such as risk-assessing, project management, Health & Safety compliance and reflective evaluation.”

The promotional video ends with an interview segment, giving other students on the Film & TV course an opportunity to share their experiences of studying at Alton College.

To watch the promotional video, visit this link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dUEq4USeNKY

To find out more about studying Film & TV at Alton College, please visit: https://www.hsdc.ac.uk/courses/alton-campus/vocational/creative-media-production-technology-film-tv-production-ual-level-3-diploma-alton/